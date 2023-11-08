Tennessee begins a critical final stretch of the season against Missouri on Saturday.

The No. 13 Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) play against the No. 14 Tigers (7-2, 3-2) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS with its SEC Eastern Division goals still within reach, though they will need some help in game elsewhere in the conference.

Beating Missouri will require Tennessee to continue the balance it has shown offensively over the last three weeks while its defense will look to slow down a Tigers offense that has been one of the best in the league through nine games.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talked about that and more on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"(Missouri) is a really good football team that we're getting getting ready to play this week in Columbia, Missouri. I know it's going to be a really good atmosphere there. (We've) been really pointed with our players, understanding the challenge that we have this week. You look at what they're doing in all three phases of the football game, they play complimentary football. They've won a lot of different ways. Their special teams have made a difference in football games. Offensively, they've got dynamic play-makers out on the perimeter. The quarterback (Brady Cook) is playing as well as anybody. He's doing that in the pass game and he's used quite a bit in the run game. He's dynamic with his feet as well and their offensive line does a tremendous job of one, creating seems for them but opening up run game as well. So, defensively, you look at them statistically, they've played extremely well against the run. They're forcing people into a lot of third-and-long situations. They've been able to get home and effect the quarterback, sack the quarterback in those types of situations. It will be a huge test for us this week. We've had really good practice and preparation up until this point. It will be critical that we continue to prepare the right way, understanding the quality of opponent that we have this week."

On growth of wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope this season

"There were challenges last year as well. Obviously we've had some moving pieces with Bru (McCoy) going out and guys that were injured in the early part of even training camp and some guys that have been battling through injuries throughout the course of the season. We're at our healthiest that we've been at in awhile in that room. The thing I love about Kelsey is that he's the same guy every single day. He expects our players to prepare in practice extremely well. But he's a great teacher. He's somebody that through everybody's football journey, is able to challenge guys but also bring confidence to guys as their continuing to grow as players. It's been really important with some of the youth that we've had at that position. Guys that are young in their careers here or guys that are young as far as just getting here to Tennessee and starting to learning and grow in the things that we need those guys to do. Part of the reason that he is here is who he is and how he handles every situation with our players."

On Ollie Lane playing multiple positions on the offensive line

"I don't think you can overstate the value that (Lane) has had for this football team during his career and certainly this year. His flexibility to put his hand on the ball, play center to move to guard. A year ago he would show up at right guard. He would play all three interior spots since we've arrived here and at a really high level and a guy that, it means a lot to him to be able to strap the Power T helmet on. Somebody that cares deeply about the program, living a dream out. You can see his family that travels to really every single football game. You can see how much it means to him. I think it's important that you have men like that inside of your locker room."

On reflecting on stint as Missouri offensive coordinator

"When I think back to that time period, I think about the people first and foremost. A lot of people that were influential. I still have a lot of those people that are with me, former players that played there, young coaches that have been with me over the last six years. What we were able to build there, from when we took it over to where we left it, really proud of what we did. That only happens because you've got quality people that are extremely competitive but care about the people around them. There's a lot of those players that I'm still in contact with, that see and hear from frequently. It's one of the great stops on my journey."

On what he learned about Missouri from watching film

"They're smart, they're competitive, they play extremely hard. They make you earn in. They're going to hurt you. From their perspective offensively, if you're not dialed into you alignment, assignment and technique, they're going to play for 60 minutes. They play smart football. Their special teams has the ability to effect the football game. It's an extremely confident group that's playing for them right now."

On daughter, Hannah helping him breakdown film

"She's a little like my wife in that she'll draw up a trick play pretty much every single weekend for me or point it out on some replay. She's dialed into the football side of it, for sure and it's one of the great things having her along my side usually at Vol Walk. She's there pretty much every single week and certainly getting the chance to see her on the field after a ball game. Time goes quick and coaches that have sons or daughters understand that. It always does. But it's been fun just watching her continue to grow and become really competitive in some of the things that she cares about, but also she cares deeply about this program. Love having her around."