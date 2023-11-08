Everything Josh Heupel said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee begins a critical final stretch of the season against Missouri on Saturday.
The No. 13 Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) play against the No. 14 Tigers (7-2, 3-2) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS with its SEC Eastern Division goals still within reach, though they will need some help in game elsewhere in the conference.
Beating Missouri will require Tennessee to continue the balance it has shown offensively over the last three weeks while its defense will look to slow down a Tigers offense that has been one of the best in the league through nine games.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talked about that and more on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Here is everything he said.
Opening statement
"(Missouri) is a really good football team that we're getting getting ready to play this week in Columbia, Missouri. I know it's going to be a really good atmosphere there. (We've) been really pointed with our players, understanding the challenge that we have this week. You look at what they're doing in all three phases of the football game, they play complimentary football. They've won a lot of different ways. Their special teams have made a difference in football games. Offensively, they've got dynamic play-makers out on the perimeter. The quarterback (Brady Cook) is playing as well as anybody. He's doing that in the pass game and he's used quite a bit in the run game. He's dynamic with his feet as well and their offensive line does a tremendous job of one, creating seems for them but opening up run game as well. So, defensively, you look at them statistically, they've played extremely well against the run. They're forcing people into a lot of third-and-long situations. They've been able to get home and effect the quarterback, sack the quarterback in those types of situations. It will be a huge test for us this week. We've had really good practice and preparation up until this point. It will be critical that we continue to prepare the right way, understanding the quality of opponent that we have this week."
On growth of wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope this season
"There were challenges last year as well. Obviously we've had some moving pieces with Bru (McCoy) going out and guys that were injured in the early part of even training camp and some guys that have been battling through injuries throughout the course of the season. We're at our healthiest that we've been at in awhile in that room. The thing I love about Kelsey is that he's the same guy every single day. He expects our players to prepare in practice extremely well. But he's a great teacher. He's somebody that through everybody's football journey, is able to challenge guys but also bring confidence to guys as their continuing to grow as players. It's been really important with some of the youth that we've had at that position. Guys that are young in their careers here or guys that are young as far as just getting here to Tennessee and starting to learning and grow in the things that we need those guys to do. Part of the reason that he is here is who he is and how he handles every situation with our players."
On Ollie Lane playing multiple positions on the offensive line
"I don't think you can overstate the value that (Lane) has had for this football team during his career and certainly this year. His flexibility to put his hand on the ball, play center to move to guard. A year ago he would show up at right guard. He would play all three interior spots since we've arrived here and at a really high level and a guy that, it means a lot to him to be able to strap the Power T helmet on. Somebody that cares deeply about the program, living a dream out. You can see his family that travels to really every single football game. You can see how much it means to him. I think it's important that you have men like that inside of your locker room."
On reflecting on stint as Missouri offensive coordinator
"When I think back to that time period, I think about the people first and foremost. A lot of people that were influential. I still have a lot of those people that are with me, former players that played there, young coaches that have been with me over the last six years. What we were able to build there, from when we took it over to where we left it, really proud of what we did. That only happens because you've got quality people that are extremely competitive but care about the people around them. There's a lot of those players that I'm still in contact with, that see and hear from frequently. It's one of the great stops on my journey."
On what he learned about Missouri from watching film
"They're smart, they're competitive, they play extremely hard. They make you earn in. They're going to hurt you. From their perspective offensively, if you're not dialed into you alignment, assignment and technique, they're going to play for 60 minutes. They play smart football. Their special teams has the ability to effect the football game. It's an extremely confident group that's playing for them right now."
On daughter, Hannah helping him breakdown film
"She's a little like my wife in that she'll draw up a trick play pretty much every single weekend for me or point it out on some replay. She's dialed into the football side of it, for sure and it's one of the great things having her along my side usually at Vol Walk. She's there pretty much every single week and certainly getting the chance to see her on the field after a ball game. Time goes quick and coaches that have sons or daughters understand that. It always does. But it's been fun just watching her continue to grow and become really competitive in some of the things that she cares about, but also she cares deeply about this program. Love having her around."
Drinkwitz previews Tennessee
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz previewed Tennessee during his segment on the teleconference.
The Tigers are looking to bounce back after being outscored by the Vols, 128-48 in their last two meetings. Drinkwitz talked about Tennessee's offensive pace, facing its SEC-best backfield and updated the status of star wide receiver Luther Burden III who came out of the game in Missouri's 31-20 loss against Georgia last week but later returned.
On last two meetings vs. Tennessee
"It hasn't gone very well for us. I don't think you can utilize anything from last year to this year other than that sick feeling in your stomach. It's not going to be anymore motivation. I said last week in that game, what happened last year really doesn't matter. We've got two new teams. So, we're just going to watch the film and figure out what they did so effectively against us and try to limit those things. But, I don't think the emotion of last year is going to help this year's team."
On simulating Tennessee's tempo in practice
"I mean, I don't feel comfortable with (simulating Tennessee's pace) at all. In fact, yesterday when we were watching the film with the defensive staff, I didn't feel like we were giving the guys a realistic look. I think the reality of it is, it's not just about the speed they go, it's about the movement. You have to find the ball. The ball goes from hash to hash. They have speed ball packages that they roll in from one play to another, so they're very calculated in how they don't try to maneuver players. They know where the final play should end up and they're just going to stand right there and run another play. So, it's a really challenging scheme and system and obviously they've been doing it at a really high level for a long time, so we've got to get a our cleats in the ground and we've got to be ready to fight when the ball is snapped. I don't remember feeling real comfortable with being able to replicate the speed of what they've done."
On status of WR Luther Burden III
"I haven't seen him practice today, but yesterday he was in a green jersey and didn't take a whole lot of reps. We'll just have to see how he progresses. I won't know about more about that until after today's practice, but I would anticipate Friday is the first time I'll have a real feel on whether or not he's going to be able to play or not."
On Tennessee running backs
"It's kind of ironic. (Jaylen) Wright and (Jabari) Small are kind of built the same way, 210 and 213 (pounds) and then (Dylan) Sampson is 190. I think Sampson is a tough runner, tough tackle. They've all got game-breaking speed. I think they all are about the right size. They make some big holes, but they create just that little amount of space. It doesn't take much space in their run game where they separate the defense and those guys are busting through and they're running on a free safety. You've got to do a good job of having overlap on your defense, you've got to do a good job of maintaining gaps. And, the extra dimension of the quarterback run really separates the defense in the box, so it's a tough out for sure."
On what needs to be done to slow down Tennessee's offense
"We've got to get lined up first and foremost. We've got to execute the calls. We've got to play better pass defense. We haven't been able to stop the pass against them at all really effectively in the last two years. It was 28-24 with about five minutes left to go in the third quarter and then they scored 40-something on us (last season), effectively throwing the ball downfield. We've got to be better in pass defense. It's tough because they really set their offense up running the football and you're going to have to stop the run to even give yourself a chance. I think coach (Heupel) does as good a job as anybody I've seen about taking what the defense gives you and if you give them the run, he's going to run it down your throat. You try to take it away, then he'll take the pass game. He's not trying to build stats, he's just trying to score. I think he's really good at what he does."
