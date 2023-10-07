Arion Carter has come a long way in four weeks. He's had to.

The Tennessee freshman linebacker, one of the top signees in the Vols' 2023 recruiting class, has lived up to the billing since being thrust into more playing time following the injury Keenan Pili in week 1.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Carter has 13 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss through five games backing up Aaron Beasley at the WILL linebacker position. Now, the game is slowing down for him.

"The game feels really good to me right now," Carter said. "Along with getting more reps as a young guy coming in, I am seeing the game open up and it has slowed down tremendously for me."

Carter played a season-high 26 defensive snaps vs. UTSA and was on the field for 12 in arguably Tennessee's most impressive defensive performance to this point in the season against South Carolina last week.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee football's defense stands in the SEC through Week Five

Carter accounted for three tackles and a TFL, grading out out the highest among Vols' linebackers at 81.1 according to Pro Football Focus.

His transition from freshman newcomer to SEC-caliber defender has been helped along by a methodical and dedicated approach, with down time being spent in the team facility and in the film room.

"Really, preparation (led to performance)," Carter said. "Coach (Brian-Jean Mary) talks about it all the time, especially being a young guy, being athletic and being able to see the field and know formations to see what plays are going to develop from what formations, being in the film room. I've been in the film room a lot more lately, (during) a lot of my free time when I am not doing schoolwork.

"I feel like that has helped me tremendously. That way, when I get there I'm not thinking, I am just reacting."



THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Catching up on Tennessee recruiting with Dale Dowden

Carter is one of two freshmen having to make contributions.

Jeremiah Telander moved up the depth chart following Pili's injury, now in the two deep behind starter Elijah Herring. He saw his most significant playing time in the Austin Peay game, playing 20 snaps and totaling a season-high six tackles.

Against South Carolina, he played as many snaps as Carter and nabbed two tackles.

At a position where the Tennessee coaching staff touted the depth during fall camp, it has been evident in the way Carter and Telander have played.

"A bunch of the young guys were playing at the second level, continuing to grow and compete," head coach Josh Heupel said. "(They) played at a really high level the other night. A couple of them got more snaps then they had...that room, we a going to need all those guys. All in all, pretty pleased with the growth and development of that room. Coach (Jean-Mary) and the staff are doing a great job there."