Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Tennessee at Pitt

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's big game at Pitt.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's big game at Pitt. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Fresh off a 59-10 win over Ball State in its season opener, Tennessee – which is now ranked No. 24 in the nation – takes a significant step forward in competition Saturday as it plays at No. 17 Pitt.

The Volunteers suffered a 41-34 loss to the Panthers at Neyland Stadium last season and will be looking to flip the script in the 2022 meeting.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

When: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Spread: Tennessee -6

Over/Under: 64.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee's game at Pitt

Scouting Pitt: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 2 opponent

Press conference tidbits: Pitt's Pat Narduzzi discusses matchup with Vols

Know the foe: Talking Pitt with Panther-lair.com's Jim Hammett

Tennessee ranked No. 24 in latest AP Top 25 following Ball State win

Tennessee expecting tough, physical challenge in revenge game at Pitt

Quick notes from Josh Heupel's appearance on SEC Coaches Teleconference

VIDEO: VolReport's Tyler Mansfield previews Vols-Pitt with Panther-Lair.com

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Pitt game

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up at Pitt

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest at Pitt, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. Site publisher Tyler Mansfield will be at Acrisure Stadium to cover all of the action.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at Pitt, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, videos from the Vols' postgame press conference, and much more through Saturday night and Sunday.

