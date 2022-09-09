Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Tennessee at Pitt
Fresh off a 59-10 win over Ball State in its season opener, Tennessee – which is now ranked No. 24 in the nation – takes a significant step forward in competition Saturday as it plays at No. 17 Pitt.
The Volunteers suffered a 41-34 loss to the Panthers at Neyland Stadium last season and will be looking to flip the script in the 2022 meeting.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
When: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Spread: Tennessee -6
Over/Under: 64.5
