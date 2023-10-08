TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here is how Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has fared on the extra week of rest in his coaching career.

Different coaches use this extra week of preparation in different ways. This results in varying levels of success coming off the bye week.

Instead of continuing their stretch of games, the Vols were given an early bye week to get healthy and have extra time to prepare for Texas A&M .

This past Saturday, Tennessee football had the day off.

Throughout his career as a head coach, Heupel sits at an impressive 7-1 record when coming off of a bye week.

His only loss came by one point to Memphis on the road in his final season at UCF. Other than that, he has a clean slate with an extra week of rest.

While at Tennessee, he has remained perfect in his two seasons. This includes massive wins over a pair of ranked teams.

In 2021, Heupel led the Vols into Lexington where they outlasted Kentucky in a shootout. The next year, he went into Baton Rouge and stunned LSU fans with a blowout victory.

What stands out the most between all of these games is his offensive production.

Off of a bye week, Heupel led teams have averaged an astonishing 44.4 points per contest. This comes against typically tough opponents, as well.

On defense, he is less consistent. However, he still comes out with a 31.6 points allowed average in these contests.

Now, the Aggies come to Knoxville following their narrow loss to Alabama on Saturday. Tennessee has had the extra week to prepare for the contest beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The university has also announced a Checker Neyland theme for the game.