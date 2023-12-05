During Tennessee's win over George Mason, multiple Vols returned from injury. This included star guard Dalton Knecht, key reserve forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt-freshman guard Freddie Dilione V. All suffered foot injuries within the last month. Here's how each performed in their return to game action. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Dalton Knecht

Tennessee's top scorer was listed as day-to-day the night before the matchup but that didn't hold him out of the game. While Knecht never missed a match, the six-day stretch between games helped him recover. Against George Mason, Knecht played 25 minutes. In this time, he posted 10 points while shooting 4-for-11 from the field, 1-for-4 from range and 1-for-2 from the line. He also contributed three rebounds and two assists while finishing with a +/- of +19.

Tobe Awaka

Awaka suffered an injury during the team's opener in the Maui Invitational but played out the remaining two games. However, upon returning to Knoxville, he didn't progress enough to return to the court against North Carolina. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Tennessee's bigs dominate in win over George Mason Following a good week of practice, Awaka was completely cleared. Off the bench, he showed no sign of weakness in his ankle. He posted 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. Four of these came on the offensive end, as well. "It felt great to be back," said Awaka. "I missed it a lot. Being out there with my guys. Battling with them. I'm just glad to be back healthy. Injury felt well when we were going through warmups. I'm happy. It felt good to get in the game."

Freddie Dilione V