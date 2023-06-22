After one season at Tennessee, forward Julian Phillips has been selected in the NBA Draft.

Phillips was chosen with the No. 35 pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. He will join the Chicago Bulls after being traded instantly following the selection.

The 6-foot-8 wing had an impressive showing at the NBA Combine which helped raise his stock.

In his freshman year with the Vols, he averaged 8.3 points 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 games. He started in 25 after missing time with a hip flexor injury.

Phillips' best game of the season came against USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the overtime win.

Although his scoring production fell as the season progressed, he proved to be one of the best defenders in college basketball. This was crucial as the team earned the highest defensive efficiency rating in the country according to KenPom.com.

This selection marks the program's seventh draft pick in the last five years. He is the highest selection since Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson were selected with the No. 28 and 21 picks in the 2021 draft.

Out of high school, Phillips was considered one of the best prospects in the country.