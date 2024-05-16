Since Karen Weekly arrived to become a co-head coach of Tennessee softball in 2002, she has helped lead the Lady Vols to become one of the most consistent programs in the country. Tennessee has reached the NCAA Tournament in every season since 2004 including being one of the top 16 seeds and earning the right to host a regional in every tournament since national seeding began in 2005. Even with her husband and co-head coach, Ralph Weekly, retiring, she has kept the ball rolling and helped the program reach heights its never seen before. This included a school-high No. 3 national seed this season. Whats the secret to this long term success that very few programs have been able to do themselves? Weekly notes a handful of things. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Recruiting

The first step is getting good players on campus. Without having top tier talent on the roster, you can't reach the heights the Lady Vols have. "Recruiting first of all," Weekly said. "If you don't have great players, you're not going to be in a position to be in a top 16 seed and host." When looking at this year's roster, the impressive recruiting is apparent. Kiki Milloy is one of the best players in the country and was highly sought after coming out of high school. Karyln Pickens was also a huge land. She was the No. 2 pitcher in the 2022 class and No. 5 overall player according to Extra Inning Softball. The transfer portal has also treated Weekly nicely. Notable additions include Zaida Puni, Payton Gottshall and Sophia Nugent.

Coaching staff

With elite players on the team, Weekly then prioritizes having a great staff. Not only does she emphasize bringing in coaches, but she also keeps them in Knoxville. "And then you just surround yourself with really, really good people," Weekly said. "We've had a lot of consistency here. Obviously in head coaching, but even in our assistant coaching staff. Just not a lot of turnover. This is a place that people come and want to stay." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee softball earn 3-seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament, new program high One of these key members is Dan Wirth. He is the Director of Olympic Sports Performance along with softball and rowing. He's been with the school for six years now. Assistant coaches Megan Rhodes Smith, Kate Malveaux and Chris Malveaux are currently on staff. They've been here for four, three and two years, respectively. They're all considered among the best at their positions.

Administration