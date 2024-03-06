Sherri Parker Lee Stadium is getting a face-lift.

The home field of the Tennessee softball program will undergo the first phase of a a series of major facility upgrades, beginning with an updated and expanded team clubhouse, the school announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the budget for the project will total $5.7 million and will be funded by donors through the Tennessee Fund's Shareholders Society as well as former and current Tennessee softball head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly, who committed a "major" gift towards renovations.

"Our softball program continues to be one of the nation's elite under Karen's leadership," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "The facility expansion and enhancements are a part of our continued vision of investing in and providing our programs with the resources to compete for championships."

Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, which opened in 2008, currently seats 2,200 and has already undergone enhancements for the 2024 seasons, including new right-field stands complete with chair-back seating and two outfield porches.

The upcoming clubhouse expansion will cover 10,000 square feet and include a gaming lounge, nutrition station and additional space for team meals and as rest and recovery area.

The clubhouse will also house an updated athletic training room with injury prevention and rehabilitation space as well as hydrotherapy units and multipurpose spaces for film and academic studies.

The team locker room will be redesigned with new state-of-the-art lockers and a coaching staff suite will be added.

The upgrades are following strong on-field success for Tennessee.

Since taking over full head coaching responsibilities following the retirement of her husband, Ralph in 2022, Karen Weekly led the Lady Vols to SEC regular season and tournament titles and their first Women's College World Series appearance in eight seasons in 2023.

"Sherri Parker Lee Stadium has long been one of the finest softball facilities in the country," Karen Weekly said. "Our administration is committed to being the best and the upcoming clubhouse renovation and addition along with upgrades to student-athlete training and development spaces will allow us to continue to recruit and develop the very best softball student-athletes. I'm grateful to Danny White and all who support Lady Vols softball for their shared vision of excellence."