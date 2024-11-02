Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?

Advertisement

in other news

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.

 • Noah Taylor
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit

Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit

Fast-rising 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn discuses recent Tennessee football visit and offer.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky

Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky

What Tennessee football will need to do to beat Kentucky on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.

 • Noah Taylor
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement