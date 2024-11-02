Advertisement
The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky
All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.
• Noah Taylor
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans
Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.
• Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball
Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.
• Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit
Fast-rising 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn discuses recent Tennessee football visit and offer.
• Shayne Pickering
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky
What Tennessee football will need to do to beat Kentucky on Saturday.
• Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?
