Lady Vols tumble in AP Poll after pair of losses to end regular season

After an unsuccessful weekend for the Lady Vols, Tennessee has slipped in the AP Poll.
A week removed from climbing to their highest mark yet at No. 11, the Lady Vols are now the No. 18 team in the country.
This is a seven-spot fall.
Tennessee has been in the AP Poll since December. The Lady Vols made their debut in the polls under Kim Caldwell and haven't left since.
The new spot is the sixth-highest mark in the SEC. With the SEC Tournament starting on Wednesday, the Lady Vols are the 9-seed.
This past week, Tennessee lost both of its games. First was a trip to play Kentucky in Lexington. The Lady Vols were blown out 82-58, the seventh-worst point differential in program history.
Tennessee was led by Talaysia Cooper who scored 25 points on 11-for-22 shooting in the game.
Then, the Lady Vols returned to Knoxville for their Senior Day against Georgia. The Bulldogs took an early demanding lead but Tennessee scratched back to lead in the fourth quarter.
Despite this, Georgia held on to win 72-69. Jewel Spear led the charge for Tennessee with 20 points. Spear was one of seven seniors honored joining Samara Spencer, Sara Puckett, Tess Darby, Jillian Hollingshead, Destinee Wells and Favor Ayodele.
Now, Tennessee is gearing up for the SEC Tournament. The 9-seed Lady Vols' first matchup will be with Texas A&M, the 16-seed. The Aggies finish last in the SEC after a 3-13 season in SEC play.
Tip-off is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.
If Tennessee survives the opening game, it'll play the first game of day two, as well. This time, 8-seed Vanderbilt stands in their way.
Tip-off is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.
If the Lady Vols can make their way to the quarterfinals, it'd be top-seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks tied for first with Texas but won a coin flip for seeding.
That game is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
