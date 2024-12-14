Lady Vols without pair of guards for contest with NC Central

The Lady Vols will be without two contributing guards in their contest against NC Central on Saturday afternoon.

Both senior Jewel Spear and freshman Kaniya Boyd are inactive for the contest.

Spear is missing the game with a lower right leg injury. Boyd is in concussion protocol.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Spear has previously missed time with the leg injury but was able to play in the recent two contests against Florida State and Iowa. This will be the first game Boyd has missed this season.

So far, Spear is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist per game. This is her final year of eligibility as a fifth-year player using her Covid year. She previously spent three seasons at Wake Forest.

Boyd is a redshirt freshman who early enrolled a year ago while she recovered from injury. She is averaging 3.1 points, 2.1 steals and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Both have previously started at least one game this season in Kim Caldwell's rotation of starters.

Tennessee is currently 7-0 on the season after earning a rank following wins over the Seminoles and Hawkeyes. It sits at No. 19 in the AP Poll.

Its next test is Saturday afternoon against NC Central. The Lady Vols will host the game at 2 p.m. ET airing on SEC Network+. The Eagles are currently 0-11 this season.

Tennessee will then play Richmond and Tulsa in the West Palm Beach Classic on Dec. 20 and 21.