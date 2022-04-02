No. 1 Tennessee clinches series win over No. 9 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols go for their first series win over Vanderbilt since 2016, and their first series win over the Commodores in Nashville since 2009.

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s series-clinching win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday night:

Rounding 1st — Dollander shines

Chase Dollander (W, 5-0) turned in a spectacular outing for the second weekend in a row.

The Tennessee sophomore made the start on Saturday night at Hawkins Field and shut down the Commodores. Dollander allowed two runs over eight innings and struck out six. He allowed just one walk as Vandy managed to tally three hits.

Two of Vanderbilt’s three hits were solo home runs in the seventh inning. Dollander then came back out in the eighth and pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 inning.

Rounding 2nd — Redmond Walsh closes it out

Tony Vitello trotted Dollander back out for the ninth, but had to turn to Redmond Walsh out of the bullpen after Dollander walked Carter Young to lead off the inning.

Walsh entered and immediately got Vandy centerfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. to bounce into a double play for the first two outs. He then got Davis Diaz to ground out to short to end the game.

It was Walsh's fourth save of the season and the 20th of his career. He became the second Vol ever to record 20 saves and now only trails the program's all-time leader, Todd Helton, who finished with 23.

Rounding 3rd — Mike Honcho

Mike Honcho — aka Vols right fielder Jordan Beck — can’t be slowed down. Beck had a home run overturned on Friday night due to an illegal bat and has only crushed at the plate since.

After a two-run double in the fifth inning of game one’s drama, Beck immediately put the Vols on the board in the top of the first in game two on an RBI double to left-center that scored Jorel Ortega from first. Beck also singled to lead off the third inning.

Through two games in Nashville, Beck is 3-for-9 on the weekend with three RBIs, two runs scored, two doubles and a walk.

Headed for Home — Vols make history

Tennessee is now 8-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1966. The game two win to secure the series also gave the Vols their first series win over the Commodores since 2016.

It's the first time Tennessee has won the series in Nashville since 2009.