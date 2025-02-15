No. 5 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, lineups, notes

Vanderbilt isn't sneaking up on anyone's radar--especially Tennessee's.

The Vols lost to the upstart Commodores in Nashville last month, their late comeback bid coming up short at the buzzer in a 1-point defeat at Memorial Gymnasium.

That result was the part of a four-game stretch where Tennessee lost three games. Its response was a 20-point thrashing of No. 5 Florida and wins over No. 15 Missouri and Oklahoma that had the Vols firmly back in the 1-seed conversation.

The fifth-ranked Vols' (20-5, 7-5 SEC) three-game win streak ended Tuesday in a 75-64 loss at No. 15 Kentucky where Tennessee was just 3-of-18 from three-point range. The Commodores, meanwhile, have played to mixed results in league play in head coach Mark Byington's first season.

Since beating the Vols in January, Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) bolstered its resume by beating a top 10 Kentucky team and outlasted Texas, but double-digit losses to Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida and Auburn have the Commodores one game below .500 in the conference.

Now, the two teams are meeting for the second time on Saturday at Food City Center (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network) with Vanderbilt in need of another resume booster for its NCAA Tournament prospects and Tennessee looking to bounce back and work its way back into a potential 1-seed.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.