No. 5 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, lineups, notes

Vanderbilt isn't sneaking up on anyone's radar--especially Tennessee's.
The Vols lost to the upstart Commodores in Nashville last month, their late comeback bid coming up short at the buzzer in a 1-point defeat at Memorial Gymnasium.
That result was the part of a four-game stretch where Tennessee lost three games. Its response was a 20-point thrashing of No. 5 Florida and wins over No. 15 Missouri and Oklahoma that had the Vols firmly back in the 1-seed conversation.
The fifth-ranked Vols' (20-5, 7-5 SEC) three-game win streak ended Tuesday in a 75-64 loss at No. 15 Kentucky where Tennessee was just 3-of-18 from three-point range. The Commodores, meanwhile, have played to mixed results in league play in head coach Mark Byington's first season.
Since beating the Vols in January, Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) bolstered its resume by beating a top 10 Kentucky team and outlasted Texas, but double-digit losses to Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida and Auburn have the Commodores one game below .500 in the conference.
Now, the two teams are meeting for the second time on Saturday at Food City Center (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network) with Vanderbilt in need of another resume booster for its NCAA Tournament prospects and Tennessee looking to bounce back and work its way back into a potential 1-seed.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at No. 5 Tennessee (20-5, 7-5)
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 1 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Pat Bradley, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Bob Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: 209th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 131-77)
Line: Tennessee, -13.5
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 62
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Vanderbilt 80.6
Tennessee 74.3
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Vanderbilt 45.9%
Tennessee 45.1%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Tennessee 33.8%
Vanderbilt 32.5%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 15.8
Vanderbilt 14.2
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 38.2
Vanderbilt 35.1
BLOCKS
Tennessee 5.3
Vanderbilt 4.0
NEWS & NOTES
-- Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr., who is averaging 11.0 points per game and has been a bright spot for the Vols on the offensive end for the last few weeks, was listed as "probable" with a left calf injury on the initial injury report Friday. Milicic scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his last outing vs. Kentucky.
-- Tennessee remains the No. 1 team in adjusted defensive efficiency, despite Kentucky shooting both 50% from the field and three-point range. Vanderbilt ranks 35th in offensive efficiency and averages more than 80 points per game with four of its five projected starters averaging double scoring figures.
-- Tennessee's loss to Kentucky dropped from a 1-seed to the two line in the most recent NCAA Tournament projections, but the Vols have six more games and the SEC Tournament to potentially grab one of the four 1 seeds in March. Tennessee is tied for second nationally in Quad 1 wins with eight, and currently have three Quad 1 opportunities left on their schedule. Vanderbilt is one of two Quad 2 teams remaining.
-- Tennessee is 13-2 in its last 15 games against Vanderbilt. The Vols have won seven-straight over the Commodores in Knoxville by an average of 13.4 points, including a 35-point drubbing last season. Tennessee hasn't lost consecutive games in the series since 2015-16--Rick Barnes' first season.
