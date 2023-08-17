When Tennessee added Keenan Pili from the transfer portal last spring, the former BYU linebacker was expected to make an immediate impact.

As the Vols move forward in fall camp and closer to the 2023 season, Pili's presence has been evident and his expectations are even higher.

His name hasn't escaped the preseason award watch list circuit. Pili landed on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list on Thursday.

The award is given annually to a player with Polynesian ancestry.

Pili began his career at BYU in 2019, signing with the Cougars as a three-star prospect out of Timpview High School in Provo, Utah in 2015 before embarking on a three-year mission in Orlando, Florida for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

At BYU, Pili was a two-time captain. He accounted for 190 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks over three seasons.

He now anchors a Tennessee linebackers room that also return leading tackler Aaron Beasley.

"(Pili's experience) is valuable," linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said. "We lost a bunch of guys. If you go off of seniors or guys who had their eligibility up last year, we really lost four guys last year. That's big in the room...We brought a in a guy that has a wealth of experience in Keenan Pili who has played at a high level and a guy come out of the portal, that's always been the biggest question with them, is how they will mesh with the team.

"Our culture and the way we are building it is not for everybody...He's been a perfect fit in the room, for the defense and for the whole team."

"You want to work from the bottom," Pili added. "You want to get to know guys and be able to gain their respect. I want to focus on that and be there for the team aspect...The big thing for me was I kind of felt new and I'm starting to not feel new at all anymore. I think that's the good part, just being able to grow in the system, grow in the culture."

Five semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 30 with a winner selected on Dec. 14.