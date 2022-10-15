Tennessee's defense will be down another player on Saturday.

Already without defensive back Warren Burrell for the remainder of the season, starting senior safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested earlier this week for felony aggravated assault, will not play in the No. 6 Vols' game against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"We learned of (McCollough's arrest) really late yesterday," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "As we gather more information then I'll have more for you. As they gather information, we'll have a conversation based on the facts of it, then go from there."

McCollough has started 32 games in Tennessee's secondary. Through five games this season, he has 23 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Thamel also reported that Tennessee All-SEC wide receiver Cedric Tillman will miss his third-straight game since injuring his ankle against Akron on Sept. 17.

Tillman underwent "tightrope" surgery two weeks ago to speed up his recovery.

“At the end of the day, like I said last week, our medical staff and Cedric will make the right decision for him, now and in the future, too," Heupel said Monday.

Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium on CBS.

