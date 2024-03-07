Survive and advance.

It wasn't pretty, but Tennessee pulled out a win over Kentucky in its SEC Tournament debut, 76-62

The 5-seed Lady Vols (18-11) didn't get out to a great start, but a run in the third quarter created the necessary separation.

The 12-seed Wildcats (12-20) got as close as eight in the fourth quarter but didn't have enough in the tank. This ends Kentucky's season in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Leading the way for the Lady Vols was Sara Puckett. With Rickea Jackson only playing 17 minutes due to foul trouble, Puckett shouldered the scoring load with 22 points.

Tess Darby also pitched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, Tennessee shot 43.5% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers.

On the defensive end, the Lady Vols held Kentucky to just 35.5% from the field and 23.5% on 3-pointers.