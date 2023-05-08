It’s officially the offseason. With spring practices wrapped up around college football, the next time SEC teams will meet on the field will be for fall camp in early August. A number of programs enter the summer with plenty of momentum, fresh off of impressive 2022 campaigns while others are cautiously optimisitc with new pieces in place. Questions still remain for a few. Here is a look at where all 14 league teams stand ahead of the 2023 season.

SEC EAST

1. GEORGIA

2022 record: 15-0

Outlook: The Bulldogs are coming off of back-to-back national titles though they're tasked with replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett. Sophomore Carson Beck will be the likely starter and Georgia returns tight end Brock Bowers while adding transfer wide receivers Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) and Dominic Lovett (Missouri) to its arsenal. The defense is in position to reload after the departures of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

2. TENNESSEE 2022 record: 11-2 Outlook: Coming off of its best season in more than 20 years, the Vols have a number of key pieces to replace from an offense that paced the country last season and put up historic numbers. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman are heading to the NFL but Joe Milton III is back for a third season in the system and Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton help makeup for the losses of Hyatt and Tillman. The defense must improve though.

3. SOUTH CAROLINA 2022 record: 8-5 Outlook: The Gamecocks closed out the 2022 season on a good note, beating rivals Tennessee and Clemson to get to eight wins in Shane Beamer's second season. South Carolina is breaking in a new offensive coordinator to work with returning starting quarterback Spencer Rattler, who passed for 3,026 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Rattler closed out strong after struggling through the first part of the season.

4. KENTUCKY 2022 record: 7-6 Outlook: The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Will Levis to the NFL, but did well in the transfer portal finding his replacement, nabbing former NC State signal caller Devin Leary. Leary had a productive career at NC State the previous four seasons and has one year of eligibility left after missing much of last season with an injury. Leary will get to work under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, who is back for his second stint in Lexington.

5. FLORIDA 2022 record: 6-7 Outlook: The Gators opened Billy Napier's first season with an upset of Utah but not much else went right after that. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is gone after being drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and Jack Miller left much to be desired in the spring game. Florida does return one of the better backfields in the league in Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson though and may have to lean on those two offensively.

6. MISSOURI 2022 record: 6-7 Outlook: The Tigers struggled to find consistency at quarterback last season. Brady Cook passed for 2,739 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions but the coaching staff added Miami transfer Jake Garcia to the room. Missouri also lost one of its top receivers in Dominic Lovett who transferred to Georgia. Receiver Luther Burden III is back after a strong freshman season, though.

7. VANDERBILT 2022 record: 5-7 Outlook: The Commodores were on the cusp of making a bowl game in Clark Lea's second season. Vanderbilt beat Kentucky and Florida late in the season but fell to Tennessee to finsh with five wins. A.J. Swann is back at quarterback after finishing with 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns in just nine games lat season.

SEC WEST