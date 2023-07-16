Nashville will be the epicenter of the college football world for four-straight days this week. Starting Monday, the Music City will play host to SEC Media Days for the first time since the event began 38 years ago. The grandest stage of “talking season” will feature all 14 league coaches and select players, fielding questions from the media for the first time since spring practices. Optimism usually abounds. The games are still more than a month away from being played and the winners of this event are usually the orators that sell their program the best. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM It's a spectacle that draws attention because of the speakers, which in past years has featured personalities like Steve Spurrier, Ed Orgeron and the late Mike Leach, providing sound bites that will be repeated and immortalized for years to come. Reality—good or bad—will set in once the calendar changes to September but for now, here is where the conference stands entering media days.

ALABAMA

2022 record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC Returning starters: 4 offense, 5 defense Pulse: Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for the just the second time in nine years and lost star quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide return two quarterbacks that say action last season and added another from the transfer portal. There is pieces to replace on defense, too after the departure of linebacker Will Anderson Jr. but there is still talent on both sides of the ball, enough to get back to the playoff. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Alabama

ARKANSAS

2022 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC Returning starters: 4 offense, 3 defense Pulse: Arkansas returns one of the top quarterbacks in the league in K.J. Jefferson as well as running back Rocket Sanders. The Razorbacks have improved under head coach Sam Pittman but finished short of double-digit wins last season, dropping three conference games by one score. They'll be breaking in new coordinators on offense and defense but have some experience to help in the transition.

AUBURN

2022 record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC Returning starters: 3 offense, 5 defense Pulse: The tumultuous tenure of Bryan Harsin ended midway through Auburn's season and Hugh Freeze was hired to take his place. Freeze bring plenty of experience, having coached five seasons at Ole Miss. It's hard to say when the Tigers will see results, but they went to the transfer portal for new quarterback in Payton Thorne from Michigan State to compete with returning starter Robby Ashford.

FLORIDA

2022 record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC Returning starters: 3 offense, 4 defense Pulse: Year one was a struggle for head coach Billy Napier and the Gators have to replace quarterback Anthony Richardson. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz was brought in to battle with Jack Miller, who appeared in just one game last season. Florida does return two stout running backs in Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. The defense will need to make strides under first-year co-coordinator Austin Armstrong. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Florida

GEORGIA

2022 record: 15-0, 8-0 SEC Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense Pulse: Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV won a lot of games during his Georgia career, including back-to-back national titles. For now, his replacement has yet to be named with a position battle set for fall camp between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff but regardless, the Bulldogs have the pieces in place for another title run. Tight end Brock Bowers is one of the top players in the country, regardless of position and receiver Ladd McConkney also returns. The defense should be even better with experience across the board. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Georgia

KENTUCKY

2022 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense Pulse: Kentucky struggled to live up to last season's offseason hype despite returning quarterback Will Levis and a number of key play makers. A lot of those issues were due to a struggling offensive line but the Wildcats brought back offensive coordinator Liam Cohen and added former NC State quarterback Devin Leary from the transfer portal. The defense returns linebacker and leading tackler D'Eryk Jackson and linebacker J.J. Weaver, who had 3.0 sacks in 2022. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Kentucky

LSU

2022 record: 10-4, 6-2 SEC Returning starters: 8 offense, 5 defense Pulse: Brian Kelly's first season laid a strong foundation. There were some speed bumps, but the Tigers beat Alabama and won the SEC West and a lot of production from that team returns, particularly at quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The offense should only improve while the defense has standout linebacker Harold Perkins, who is coming off of a stellar freshman campaign, which included 7.5 sacks. LSU could be a popular pick to win the western division and compete with Georgia for an conference title for the second-straight year.

MISSOURI

2022 record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense Pulse: Missouri had its third-straight losing season under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, but four of its losses were by a touchdown or less. Leading rusher Cody Schrader and wide receiver Luther Burden III head up an offense that should improve if the quarterback situation is fixed. Brady Cook is the returning starter but Jake Garcia transferred in from Miami to compete with him. The defense made big strides under coordinator Blake Baker and has nearly everyone back, including linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Missouri

OLE MISS

2022 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC Returning starters: 8 offense, 5 defense Pulse: Ole Miss has a number of quarterbacks that could likely start elsewhere. Instead the group will be competing against each other for playing time. Last year's starter, Jaxson Dart returns and Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Walker Howard (LSU) were transfer portal additions. The offense will also feature one of the best backs in the league in Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. The defense struggled, giving up 28 points or more in the Rebels' last eight games but Lane Kiffin hired Pete Golding from Alabama to try and fix those issues.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

2022 record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC Returning starters: 7 offense, 4 defense Pulse: For the first time in four seasons, Mike Leach, won't take center stage at media day. Leach passed away in December and Mississippi State removed the interim tag from defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. There shouldn't be much change in the defensive scheme with Arnett in charge and the Bulldogs return linebacker Jett Johnson, who had 115 tackles last season. New offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay will oversee a transition from Leach's patented Air Raid to more balanced look with Will Rogers back at quarterback.

SOUTH CAROLINA

2022 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC Returning starters: 5 offense, 4 defense Pulse: South Carolina closed out the regular season strong, beating nationally ranked Tennessee and Clemson behind prolific performances from quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler could be erratic at times but his return brings expectation for the Gamecocks offensively under first year coordinator Dowell Loggains. The secondary is expected to build off an impressive 2022 but hope to see improvement up front after struggling against the run. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: South Carolina

TENNESSEE

2022 record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC Returning starters: 7 offense, 5 defense Pulse: Tennessee boasted the best offense in college football last season, which led the Vols to the Orange Bowl and wins against Florida, LSU and Alabama along the way. Star quarterback Hendon Hooker and receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman are now in the NFL, but there shouldn't be much drop off. Tennessee returns quarterback Joe Milton III, who started the last two games of the season as well as speedy receiver Squirrel White and Bru McCoy among others. Two experienced backs in Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright as well as Dylan Sampson head up the backfield. The defense was plagued by injuries last season but returns much of its production in the secondary as well as linebacker and leading tackler Aaron Beasley.

TEXAS A&M

2022 record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense Pulse: Texas A&M nearly matched Alabama blow-for-blow in Tuscaloosa and upset SEC West champion LSU but the 2022 season was largely forgettable for the Aggies. Offensively, Bobby Petrino was brought in to a unit that finished 101st nationally in scoring. Conner Weigman returns at quarterback and three starting receivers are back, including Evan Stewart. The defense struggled against the run under coordinator D.J. Durkin, but he enters his second season with more experience to work with with three starters leading up front. MORE: Tennessee football opponent preview: Texas A&M

VANDERBILT