News More News
ago football Edit

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Austin Peay

Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) celebrates after sacking Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello (12) during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) celebrates after sacking Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello (12) during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

On Saturday, Tennessee took to Neyland Stadium for the first time this season and claimed a 30-13 win over Austin Peay.

Despite the slow start and weather delay, the Vols won to improve to 2-0.

Let's dive into the PFF snap counts and game grades at each position.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

66

62.2
Running Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

30

83.9

Jabari Small

26

61.1

Dylan Sampson

10

57.7
Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

66

52.4

Bru McCoy

66

66

Squirrel White

55

52.2

Dont'e Thornton

8

41

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Despite slow starts, confidence remains in Vols' offense

Tight End
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

38

65.6

Jacob Warren

31

58.4
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Javontez Spraggins

66

64.3

John Campbell Jr.

62

71.7

Andrej Karic

56

77.3

Ollie Lane

47

72.9

Gerald Mincey

36

85.2

Jeremiah Crawford

34

40.3

Dayne Davis

19

52.1

Jackson Lampley

10

70.8

Offensive notes

- Joe Milton III, Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Javontez Spraggins played all 66 offensive snaps

- After a poor grade in week one, Andrej Karic posted a solid 77.3

- In the battle for tackle, PFF gives the edge in week two to Gerald Mincey over Jeremiah Crawford

- Jaylen Wright played the most running back snaps and earned a 83.9 grade

- Dont'e Thornton only played eight snaps

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Tyler Baron

43

85.8

Roman Harrison

41

54.6

Omarr Norman-Lott

37

77.6

Omari Thomas

35

57.1

James Pearce Jr.

27

64.5

Bryson Eason

25

63.8

Daevin Hobbs

23

60.3

Kurott Garland

23

89.8

Tyre West

18

46.7

Joshua Josephs

17

80.4

Dominic Bailey

16

61.3

Caleb Herring

10

46.4

Austin Lewis

6

52.1

Jayson Jenkins

4

68.7
Linebacker
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Elijah Herring

51

66.2

Aaron Beasley

47

78.8

Arion Carter

31

46.4

Jeremiah Telander

20

74.1

Kalib Perry

16

65.4

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Aaron Beasley makes up for Keenan Pili's absence with night of dominance

Defensive Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Wesley Walker

81

74.3

Jaylen McCollough

72

63.9

Tamarion McDonald

68

68.6

Kamal Hadden

41

67.8

Doneiko Slaughter

41

52.9

Warren Burrell

40

69.2

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

39

68.7

Brandon Turnage

11

65.2

Andre Turrentine

8

63.3

Defensive notes

- Wesley Walker was the only Vol to play every defensive snap and had the highest grade of defensive backs

- Aaron Beasley was the highest-graded linebacker

- Kurott Garland had the team's highest grade with an 89.8

- Tyler Baron's grade of 85.8 gives him a second-straight solid week

- Kamal Hadden, Donieko Slaughter, Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Warren Burrell had an almost even split at time at cornerback

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}