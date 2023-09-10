Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Austin Peay
On Saturday, Tennessee took to Neyland Stadium for the first time this season and claimed a 30-13 win over Austin Peay.
Despite the slow start and weather delay, the Vols won to improve to 2-0.
Let's dive into the PFF snap counts and game grades at each position.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
66
|
62.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
30
|
83.9
|
Jabari Small
|
26
|
61.1
|
Dylan Sampson
|
10
|
57.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
66
|
52.4
|
Bru McCoy
|
66
|
66
|
Squirrel White
|
55
|
52.2
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
8
|
41
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
38
|
65.6
|
Jacob Warren
|
31
|
58.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
66
|
64.3
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
62
|
71.7
|
Andrej Karic
|
56
|
77.3
|
Ollie Lane
|
47
|
72.9
|
Gerald Mincey
|
36
|
85.2
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
34
|
40.3
|
Dayne Davis
|
19
|
52.1
|
Jackson Lampley
|
10
|
70.8
Offensive notes
- Joe Milton III, Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Javontez Spraggins played all 66 offensive snaps
- After a poor grade in week one, Andrej Karic posted a solid 77.3
- In the battle for tackle, PFF gives the edge in week two to Gerald Mincey over Jeremiah Crawford
- Jaylen Wright played the most running back snaps and earned a 83.9 grade
- Dont'e Thornton only played eight snaps
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Tyler Baron
|
43
|
85.8
|
Roman Harrison
|
41
|
54.6
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
37
|
77.6
|
Omari Thomas
|
35
|
57.1
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
27
|
64.5
|
Bryson Eason
|
25
|
63.8
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
23
|
60.3
|
Kurott Garland
|
23
|
89.8
|
Tyre West
|
18
|
46.7
|
Joshua Josephs
|
17
|
80.4
|
Dominic Bailey
|
16
|
61.3
|
Caleb Herring
|
10
|
46.4
|
Austin Lewis
|
6
|
52.1
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
4
|
68.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Elijah Herring
|
51
|
66.2
|
Aaron Beasley
|
47
|
78.8
|
Arion Carter
|
31
|
46.4
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
20
|
74.1
|
Kalib Perry
|
16
|
65.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Wesley Walker
|
81
|
74.3
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
72
|
63.9
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
68
|
68.6
|
Kamal Hadden
|
41
|
67.8
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
41
|
52.9
|
Warren Burrell
|
40
|
69.2
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
39
|
68.7
|
Brandon Turnage
|
11
|
65.2
|
Andre Turrentine
|
8
|
63.3
Defensive notes
- Wesley Walker was the only Vol to play every defensive snap and had the highest grade of defensive backs
- Aaron Beasley was the highest-graded linebacker
- Kurott Garland had the team's highest grade with an 89.8
- Tyler Baron's grade of 85.8 gives him a second-straight solid week
- Kamal Hadden, Donieko Slaughter, Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Warren Burrell had an almost even split at time at cornerback
