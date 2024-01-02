Advertisement
Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws the ball over Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws the ball over Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee had no issue taking down Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

The Vols took down the Hawkeyes 35-0 in Orlando to improve to 9-4 and wrap up the season.

Here are the full grades for each Tennessee player and how many snaps they played.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Nico Iamaleava

68

82.9

Gaston Moore

9

42.7
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Dylan Sampson

49

68.7

Cameron Seldon

19

63.2

Khalifa Keith

9

69.1
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Squirrel White

64

62.2

Ramel Keyton

64

61.3

Chas Nimrod

39

55.3

Kaleb Webb

25

67.5

Trey Weary

9

56.2

Michael Bittner

9

55.9

Dayton Sneed

8

55.4

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

37

67.6

Jacob Warren

35

52.6

Ethan Davis

9

55.1

Hunter Salmon

5

68
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Gerald Mincey

68

64.1

Cooper Mays

68

62.6

Jackson Lampley

68

69.6

Ollie Lane

68

63.8

Dayne Davis

63

61.3

Shamurad Umarov

13

68.5

Vysen Lang

9

60.4

Larry Johnson III

9

44.8

Masai Reddick

9

58.3

Parker Ball

9

67.1

Jeremiah Crawford

5

54.1

Offensive Notes

- Nico Iamaleava was the highest-rated offensive player at 82.9

- Iamaleava, Gerald Mincey, Cooper Mays, Jackson Lampley and Ollie Lane played the most snaps

- Kaleb Webb was the highest-graded wide receiver

- Kahlifa Keith was the highest-graded running back

- 27 players recorded an offensive snap

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Players Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

37

95.4

Dominic Bailey

30

72.1

Omari Thomas

29

77

Bryson Eason

23

72

Tyre West

22

73.7

Kurrott Garland

19

60.7

Daevin Hobbs

18

44.9

Elijah Simmons

17

75.3

Joshua Josephs

14

62.2

Roman Harrison

14

58.6

Jayson Jenkins

13

58.6

Caleb Herring

4

59.8

Austin Lewis

4

60.4
Linebacker
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

41

75.5

Elijah Herring

37

71.9

Jeremiah Telander

25

60.8

Kalib Perry

24

57.9

Jalen Smith

7

80.3

Ben Bolton

4

60.6

Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Andre Turrentine

57

88

Jaylen McCollough

57

79

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

52

72.8

Rickey Gibson III

51

64.5

Jourdan Thomas

45

61.7

Christian Harrison

15

67.8

John Slaughter

4

55.7

Jordan Matthews

4

62.5

Will Brooks

4

63

Defensive Notes

- James Pearce Jr. was the team's highest-graded player at 95.4

- Andre Turrentine graded second-highest with an 88

- Turrentine and Jaylen McCollough played the most snaps at 57

- Jalen Smith had the highest grade of linebackers with 80.3 in seven snaps

–––––

