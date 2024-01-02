Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa
Tennessee had no issue taking down Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.
The Vols took down the Hawkeyes 35-0 in Orlando to improve to 9-4 and wrap up the season.
Here are the full grades for each Tennessee player and how many snaps they played.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
68
|
82.9
|
Gaston Moore
|
9
|
42.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Dylan Sampson
|
49
|
68.7
|
Cameron Seldon
|
19
|
63.2
|
Khalifa Keith
|
9
|
69.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Squirrel White
|
64
|
62.2
|
Ramel Keyton
|
64
|
61.3
|
Chas Nimrod
|
39
|
55.3
|
Kaleb Webb
|
25
|
67.5
|
Trey Weary
|
9
|
56.2
|
Michael Bittner
|
9
|
55.9
|
Dayton Sneed
|
8
|
55.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
37
|
67.6
|
Jacob Warren
|
35
|
52.6
|
Ethan Davis
|
9
|
55.1
|
Hunter Salmon
|
5
|
68
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Gerald Mincey
|
68
|
64.1
|
Cooper Mays
|
68
|
62.6
|
Jackson Lampley
|
68
|
69.6
|
Ollie Lane
|
68
|
63.8
|
Dayne Davis
|
63
|
61.3
|
Shamurad Umarov
|
13
|
68.5
|
Vysen Lang
|
9
|
60.4
|
Larry Johnson III
|
9
|
44.8
|
Masai Reddick
|
9
|
58.3
|
Parker Ball
|
9
|
67.1
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
5
|
54.1
Offensive Notes
- Nico Iamaleava was the highest-rated offensive player at 82.9
- Iamaleava, Gerald Mincey, Cooper Mays, Jackson Lampley and Ollie Lane played the most snaps
- Kaleb Webb was the highest-graded wide receiver
- Kahlifa Keith was the highest-graded running back
- 27 players recorded an offensive snap
DEFENSE
|Players
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
37
|
95.4
|
Dominic Bailey
|
30
|
72.1
|
Omari Thomas
|
29
|
77
|
Bryson Eason
|
23
|
72
|
Tyre West
|
22
|
73.7
|
Kurrott Garland
|
19
|
60.7
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
18
|
44.9
|
Elijah Simmons
|
17
|
75.3
|
Joshua Josephs
|
14
|
62.2
|
Roman Harrison
|
14
|
58.6
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
13
|
58.6
|
Caleb Herring
|
4
|
59.8
|
Austin Lewis
|
4
|
60.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
41
|
75.5
|
Elijah Herring
|
37
|
71.9
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
25
|
60.8
|
Kalib Perry
|
24
|
57.9
|
Jalen Smith
|
7
|
80.3
|
Ben Bolton
|
4
|
60.6
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Andre Turrentine
|
57
|
88
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
57
|
79
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
52
|
72.8
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
51
|
64.5
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
45
|
61.7
|
Christian Harrison
|
15
|
67.8
|
John Slaughter
|
4
|
55.7
|
Jordan Matthews
|
4
|
62.5
|
Will Brooks
|
4
|
63
Defensive Notes
- James Pearce Jr. was the team's highest-graded player at 95.4
- Andre Turrentine graded second-highest with an 88
- Turrentine and Jaylen McCollough played the most snaps at 57
- Jalen Smith had the highest grade of linebackers with 80.3 in seven snaps
