It means a little less to Christian Moore than it did two years ago.

As a freshman who had a more limited role on a Tennessee baseball team that was arguably the best in college baseball in 2022, a consensus No. 1 ranking was an achievement worth marveling at.

Now a junior and one of the Vols leaders, both statistically and in the facilities, Tennessee’s most recent top billing amid seven-straight SEC series victories is nothing more than a footnote in the Vols' season to this point.

"I mean, it's cool (being ranked No. 1)," Moore said. "My freshman year, I thought it was cooler to be ranked No. 1 than I do now and I don't know why. I think because I'm playing and have a different perspective."

The rankings that were released earlier this week, which came after Tennessee (40-9, 17-7 SEC) took two of three games from Florida last weekend, revealed nothing that Moore and his teammates didn't already know.

The Vols already thought they were the best team in the country and whatever number the pollsters put in front of their name is hardly going to change their opinion.

What that number does, though is make the two SEC teams left on Tennessee's schedule all the more eager to hand them their first series defeat in more than two months.

"Now we have a target on our back, which I think we've had since I've been here," Moore said. "But it's an even bigger target. Just know you're going to get everyone's best and be ready to play."

For Tony Vitello, regular season rankings are more like the Oscars.

The seventh-year Tennessee head coach appreciates the recognition, but has been around long enough to know that a ranking voted on by sports writers isn't necessarily indicative of who the best team is.

Like Leonardo DiCaprio, who has played in a plethora of memorable film roles but has only one Best Actor Oscar to show for it, what Tennessee does now pales in comparison to how it's playing in a month.

"Me and (Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist) John Adams were having a good conversation. We both like movies. That’s something that’s voted on," Vitello said. "It’s voted on by very smart people that are doing their research, but it’s still voted on and we talked about Leonardo DiCaprio, how does that work out for his Oscar situation? Not fair if you ask me. That’s just my opinion, but he’s doing just fine. Puts out good work. I’m pretty sure we’d have fun hanging out with that guy. I know you and I aren’t invited though...I’m not disparaging (the No. 1 ranking) at all, because there’s people that it’s their job and they do a hell of a job at it, so there’s information accumulated there.

"But it is just something that’s just voted on whereas opposed to the end of the SEC Tournament, you’ll find out who wins the SEC Tournament in Hoover based off the competition...Our goal is to get as good as we can get."

Having players who have been here before helps.

Moore is one of them. So is Blake Burke and Kavares Tears, who were newcomers on the Vols' 2022 team that won the SEC regular season and tournament titles after spending much of that season as No. 1.

"Blake (Burke) and I, we kind of know how to handle it a bit better," Moore said. "We talk to younger guys and help guys like Billy (Amick) who came from different programs and stuff like that...Just try to stay humble. Humble and hungry."

The first of Tennessee's biggest goals is still within reach.

The Vols sit one game behind Kentucky in both the SEC Eastern Division and overall standings. They play a three-game series at rival Vanderbilt in Nashville this weekend before wrapping up their conference slate at home against South Carolina next week.

Winning both series and getting a little outside help elsewhere in the league could secure the program's second league championship in three years, but like the rankings, Tennessee's focus is on Vanderbilt.

"Obviously it's Vandy. An in-state rival," Moore said. "They've been a really good program for years and years now. But I think it's like every other SEC series. We're going to try and go in there and get a win and play our game, no matter who we're playing."