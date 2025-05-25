Tennessee baseball named a host site for 2025 NCAA Tournament regionals

The teams traveling to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the 2025 Knoxville Regional will be announced during the NCAA Baseball Tournament's selection show on Monday at noon ET.

This includes Knoxville, cementing Tennessee baseball as one of the top 16 seeds in the country.

While the NCAA Tournament bracket won't be revealed until Monday afternoon, the 16 regional host sites have been announced.

The regionals are scheduled to begin on Friday, May 30. The 16 regionals across the country will conclude on Monday, June 2, with one team from each location moving on.

Regionals are a true two-loss elimination format that is played until just one team is left. Tennessee has made it past the regional round every season a tournament has been held since 2019 when the Vols lost to North Carolina on the road.

The final 16 teams remaining will match up for a best-of-three series with the winner of the regional they are lined up with heading into the tournament. While seeds are yet to be announced, the Vols are likely not in line to host a super regional unless there is an upset in the regional it is matched up with.

Super regionals are scheduled to be held from Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9. The eight winners will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

In the CWS, it is a two-loss elimination format until just two teams remain. Those pair of teams will face off in a best-of-three series to crown a national champion. The CWS will begin on Friday, June 13. The final series will begin on Saturday, June 21, and be played in consecutive days until the winner is crowned.

Last season, Tennessee went the distance, downing Texas A&M in the finals to hoist its first national championship. The Vols hosted both the regional and super regional stages on their way to Omaha.

In 2023, Tennessee went on the road for the regional and super regional stages to Clemson and Southern Miss, respectively. Despite the road trips, it still pushed its way to the CWS.

The other CWS appearance under Tony Vitello was in 2021 after the Vols hosted a regional and downed LSU in the super regionals in Knoxville. Tennessee has been to seven CWS in the program's history and three under Vitello.

The other announced 2025 NCAA Tournament Regional host sites include the following:

- Georgia

- Auburn

- Texas

- LSU

- UNC

- Clemson

- Coastal Carolina

- Oregon State

- Oregon

- Arkansas

- Southern Miss

- UCLA

- Vanderbilt

- Ole Miss

- Florida State