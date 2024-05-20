Tennessee will head into the postseason as the No. 1 team in college baseball.

The Vols wrapped up the regular season with a series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend and clinched a share of the SEC title in the process.

Tennessee (46-10), which will be the 1-seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama this week, remained atop the D1Baseball rankings on Monday, marking the third-straight week that the Vols have been ranked No. 1 in the poll.

Kentucky, which finished tied with the Vols in the final conference standings, stayed at No. 2 while Texas A&M moved up to No. 4 and Arkansas fell to No. 5.

Georgia dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11 and Mississippi State jumped one spot to No. 15. South Carolina was unranked after previously being ranked No. 24.

The 2024 SEC Tournament is set to begin in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday.