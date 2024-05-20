Tennessee baseball remains No. 1 in polls ahead of postseason
Tennessee will head into the postseason as the No. 1 team in college baseball.
The Vols wrapped up the regular season with a series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend and clinched a share of the SEC title in the process.
Tennessee (46-10), which will be the 1-seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama this week, remained atop the D1Baseball rankings on Monday, marking the third-straight week that the Vols have been ranked No. 1 in the poll.
Kentucky, which finished tied with the Vols in the final conference standings, stayed at No. 2 while Texas A&M moved up to No. 4 and Arkansas fell to No. 5.
Georgia dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11 and Mississippi State jumped one spot to No. 15. South Carolina was unranked after previously being ranked No. 24.
The 2024 SEC Tournament is set to begin in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday.
Tennessee won nine-straight series to end regular season
Tennessee is entering the postseason with plenty of momentum.
The Vols won nine of their 10 conference series, including nine-straight to end the regular season.
Entering the weekend, Tennessee needed to win its series against South Carolina and get a little help elsewhere in the league to give itself a chance at its second SEC Championship in three years.
The Vols handled their end by beating the Gamecocks, 4-1 to pull off their third series sweep in SEC play. Then Kentucky, which topped the conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season, dropped Game 3 to Vanderbilt to ensure a shared title.
Tennessee earned the 1-seed because of a tiebreaker. The Vols beat the Wildcats in two of three games in Lexington last month.
Vols beings SEC Tournament stay Wednesday
Tennessee was bounced from the SEC Tournament after one game a year ago, but is guaranteed at least two this season.
The 1-seed, the Vols will play in a double-elimination format beginning Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (SEC Network).
Tennessee will face the winner of Game 3 between 8-seed Vanderbilt and 9-seed Florida, who will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Vols went a combined 4-2 against both teams during the regular season, winning the series against the Gators in Gainesville before taking two of three games from the Commodores in Nashville in back-to-back weeks earlier this month.
