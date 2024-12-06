Tennessee football LB Jalen Smith to enter transfer portal

Days before the transfer portal window opens, Tennessee players are making their intentions clear.
Jalen Smith, a redshirt freshman linebacker and contributor on the Vols' defense in the regular season, is the latest player to makes plans to enter the portal when it opens officially on Dec. 9. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
On3 Sports was the first to report.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Smith was a four-star prospect and a standout from Georgia 7A football power Grayson High School when he signed with Tennessee as part of the 2023 class.
Smith appeared in five games as a freshman in 2023 but red-shirted before becoming more of a contributor in the Vols' linebackers corps in 2024. He appeared in 12 games, totaling 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.
With Smith's apparent exit, Tennessee's linebackers room now features sophomore starting tandem Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander, as well as junior Kalib Perry and freshman Edwin Spillman, who red-shirted after being sidelined with a season-ending injury last month.
Smith is the fourth Vols' player to transfer since their regular season finale at Vanderbilt last Saturday. He joins offensive lineman Vysen Lang, running back Khalifa Keith and wide receiver Kaleb Webb.
The portal window closes Dec. 28.
