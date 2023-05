Following a highly successful season in 2022, which included 11 total wins, a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and a victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, expectations are as high as ever for Josh Heupel's Tennessee football program entering the 2023 campaign.

Although the Vols lost a number of big-time playmakers in quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, and offensive tackle Darnell Wright, among many others, Heupel and his staff still brought back – and brought in – a nice mixture of talent and experience.

As spring practices have come and gone, and with the summer period now rolling in, VolReport is tracking Tennessee football's complete team roster for the 2023 season – including returners, transfers and true freshmen.