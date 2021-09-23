Tennessee in good shape with Jeremiah Caldwell
Tennessee has some work left to do for the Class of 2022 - especially on the defensive side of the football. Safety Jeremiah Caldwell is a guy the Volunteer coaching staff is after.
The four-star picked up an offer from Josh Heupel and staff following a camp day in June. At the time, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete was committed to Kentucky. Less than two months later, he was back on the market.
“It’s Tennessee and Michigan State for me right now,” Caldwell told Volquest earlier this week. “I really like the coaches at Tennessee and it’s pretty far away from home, so it would be a cool new environment to play in.
“I like Michigan State’s coaching staff as well. They are kind of old school – kind of like Tennessee in a way. It’s closer to home, too.”
Distance is said to not be a factor, which helps Tennessee’s pitch, but early playing time is something the Belleville, Mich. native is seeking.
“I’d say playing time is a factor for me and what that looks like going in as a freshman,” the prospect said. “But at the same time, it’s really not, because I’m going to have to work really hard either way.”
Caldwell has 10 offers to date. Kentucky was believed to still be heavily involved with the safety, but it looks as if it’s a Volunteers – Spartan’s race as of now. The UT priority target is tabbed as the 10th-best player out of Michigan and No. 25 at his position, in the class.
“I can see myself playing at Tennessee, 100 percent,” Caldwell said. “I’m thinking about committing somewhere after the regular-season – either before or after the playoffs.”
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks was on-hand a few weeks ago to watch the athlete perform in action. Not only is Caldwell lining up at safety and cornerback on defense, but he’s making an impact at wide receiver as well. He’s found the end zone on multiple occasions this year, including a scoop-and-score fumble recovery in the second game of the season.
“He came up and saw me and we were talking about the game and how I did and stuff,” Caldwell said of Banks. “He was telling me to keep my head on the right path and to focus. We talk all the time, usually every day or every other day. We are always in communication.”
Caldwell hasn’t visited anywhere this season, but is anticipating making the trip to Knoxville for a game sometime this season.