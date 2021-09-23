Tennessee in good shape with Jeremiah Caldwell

Tennessee has some work left to do for the Class of 2022 - especially on the defensive side of the football. Safety Jeremiah Caldwell is a guy the Volunteer coaching staff is after.

The four-star picked up an offer from Josh Heupel and staff following a camp day in June. At the time, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete was committed to Kentucky. Less than two months later, he was back on the market.

“It’s Tennessee and Michigan State for me right now,” Caldwell told Volquest earlier this week. “I really like the coaches at Tennessee and it’s pretty far away from home, so it would be a cool new environment to play in.

“I like Michigan State’s coaching staff as well. They are kind of old school – kind of like Tennessee in a way. It’s closer to home, too.”

Distance is said to not be a factor, which helps Tennessee’s pitch, but early playing time is something the Belleville, Mich. native is seeking.

“I’d say playing time is a factor for me and what that looks like going in as a freshman,” the prospect said. “But at the same time, it’s really not, because I’m going to have to work really hard either way.”

Caldwell has 10 offers to date. Kentucky was believed to still be heavily involved with the safety, but it looks as if it’s a Volunteers – Spartan’s race as of now. The UT priority target is tabbed as the 10th-best player out of Michigan and No. 25 at his position, in the class.