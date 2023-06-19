Following a trio of pitchers entering the portal at the beginning of the month, Tennessee now has a fourth reliever announcing their intention to transfer.

Left-handed Jake Fitzgibbons will join the group in the transfer portal.

Fitzgibbons spent three seasons at Tennessee while pitching in 30 games and earning a 3-0 record and career 5.20 ERA.

In 2023, he produced his best collegiate season while posting a 2-0 record and bringing his ERA down to 3.75 out of the bullpen in 17 appearances.

The 5-foot-11 hurler saw a bulk of action at the beginning of the year but has stayed on the bench down the stretch. He has not pitched in a game since throwing 0.2 innings against Kentucky in a blowout loss. He allowed two earned runs after walking a pair of batters.

Although he pitched in six games in 2022, he received a medical redshirt. This will make him a redshirt junior next season.

Fitzgibbons is a native of Mount Juliet, Tennessee — the same hometown as now former teammate Jared Dickey. While at the prep level, Fitzgibbons was ranked as the No. 19 player in the state and and No. 79 left-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game.

The pitcher will now have two years of eligibility remaining to play at the college level. He will bring experience and a lefty arm to whichever team he lands with.

Along with Fitzgibbons, outfielder Alex Stanwich entered the portal on Monday, as well. Stanwich did not appear in the game after stepping away from the team before the semester.