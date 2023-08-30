Tennessee and Michigan State will meet in an exhibition game that will provide both a marquee match up and benefit a worthy cause.

Both schools announced Wednesday that all proceeds from the Oct. 29 preseason game between the Vols and Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund and its Maui wildfire relief efforts.

Tennessee is slated to play in the 2023 Maui Invitational along with seven other teams, making its fourth appearance in the event and first since 2016.

"First, I appreciate coach (Tom) Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said in a press release. "While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, the benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit."

"The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo added. "The images we've all seen and the stories we've heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected."

Tennessee and Michigan State—which have been featured in the top 10 in a number of preseason polls—previously played in a closed preseason scrimmage at Thompson-Boling Arena last fall.

"We've had plans to scrimmage Rick's team since last fall and we spoke about what we could do to help and honor the city of Lahaina and the people there who are in need," Izzo said. "I'm hopeful that our Spartan family will pack the Breslin Center for what will be a great game, but will have an even greater mission and that's to help the Lahaina community as much as we can."

Tennessee is set to open its 2023-24 campaign in Knoxville against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.