Tennessee softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens makes history after dominant week

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) celebrates winning a NCAA softball game between Tennessee and Duke at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens made history this past weekend. While appearing in all three games at No. 1 Texas and earning a pair of wins in two complete games, she was a pivotal piece of the upset on the road. This earned her NFCA Pitcher of the Week honors. For the first time ever, an athlete won player or pitcher of the week for the third-straight time.

Pickens shines at Texas

This past week, Pickens dominated on the mound. She started in game one before going just one inning and exiting. She bounced back the following two days by throwing complete games in both. Her line over the weekend sat at 15.0 innings pitched, 10 allowed hits, two earned runs, four walks and 20 strikeouts on 242 pitches thrown. For the showing, she also was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, D1Softball Pitcher of the Week and Softball America Star of the Week for her showings.

Continued dominance this season

Pickens' ERA on the year now sits under a run per game. At 0.94, it is the best mark in the SEC and fourth in the country. This has come in 24 appearances and 19 starts. She owns a 17-4 record in her 127 innings of work. This has come on eight doubles and four home runs. She has also already broken the record for the fastest pitch in softball history at 78.2 mph. In her career, Pickens owns a 1.49 ERA in 90 appearances. She has a 48-18 record and has thrown 402.2 innings of work in her college career. Pickens has one year of eligibility remaining following this season.

