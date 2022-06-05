Tennessee takes on Georgia Tech in Knoxville Regional final

If the Vols win, they'll advance to Super Regionals. If they lose, there will be a winner-take-all “Game 7” on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (55-7) takes on Georgia Tech (36-23) in the Knoxville Regional final.

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.60 ERA) made his 15th start of the season and his 16th appearance.

Beam's season stats entering the game: 72.2 IP, 47 H, 22 R, 21 ER, 17 BB, 60 K, .184 opponent batting average

Georgia Tech's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Zach Maxwell (5-0, 5.96 ERA) made his sixth start of the season and his 21st appearance.

Maxwell's season stats entering the game: 45.1 IP, 39 H, 30 R, 30 ER, 36 BB, 73 K, .232 opponent batting average

Key Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 0

Seth Stephenson singled and Luc Lipcius walked to lead off the game, but the Vols couldn't take advantage. Jordan Beck struck out for the first out with runners on first and second before Drew Gilbert hit into a double play to end the inning.

B-1st: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 0

Drew Beam started the bottom of the first by allowing a walk, but did a nice job responding with a fly ball to right field and a double play to work around it and get out of the inning.

T-2nd: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 0

Trey Lipscomb singled to lead off the second, but the Vols wasted the opportunity for a second straight inning. Jorel Ortega and Blake Burke each proceeded to strikeout before Evan Russell grounded out to second to end the inning.

T-3rd: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 0

Tennessee led off the inning for the third straight frame with a hit, this time from Cortland Lawson. The Vols wasted this opportunity as well when Seth Stephenson grounded out, Luc Lipcius struck out and Jordan Beck struck out.

B-3rd: Tennesse 0, Georgia Tech 2 (+2)

Georgia Tech struck first after Drew Beam walked the 8-hole hitter and gave up a double to the 9-hole. Beam bounced back with a strikeout for the second out, and a ground ball to get out of the inning, except Cortland Lawson made a throwing error that allowed both runners to score.

The Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead with two outs as a result of the Lawson error.

T-4th: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 2

Jorel Ortega singled with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Blake Burke struck out to end the inning and strand Ortega.

B-4th: Tennessee 0, Georgia Tech 4 (+4)

After Drew Beam gave up a one-out single, Georgia Tech right fielder Stephen Reid hit a two-run home run to extend the Yellow Jackets' lead to 4-0. Beam proceeded to walk the next two hitters and prompt Tony Vitello to go to the bullpen.

Vitello brought in lefty Will Mabrey. The junior inherited runners on first and second with one out. He immediately struck out Jadyn Jackson for the second out and a ground ball from Chandler Simpson to get out of the inning and prevent further damage.

T-5th: Tennessee 2 (+2), Georgia Tech 4

The Vols finally got on the board in the fifth when they scratched across two runs on two walks and a Georgia Tech error.

It all started when Evan Russell and Cortland Lawson drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, and then with one out, Georgia Tech first baseman Andrew Jenkins didn't field a Luc Lipcius ground ball, allowing Russell to score from second.

Jordan Beck then made it a 4-2 ball game, when with runners on the corners and one out, the Vols' right fielder hit an RBI groundout to third that scored Lawson.