Tennessee is heading back to Florida.

Coming off of an 8-4 regular season, the Vols were selected to play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Sunday, facing Iowa at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2024 (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

It will mark the third-straight season that Tennessee has played in a bowl game and the first time since 2002 that it has played in the Citrus Bowl.

The Vols are 4-1 in the Citrus Bowl all-time.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee began its 2023 campaign vs. Virginia at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2, beating the Cavaliers, 49-13 en route to an 8-4 regular season finish that also included wins over South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Vanderbilt and losses to Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Georgia.

Tennessee ranks top 20 nationally in scoring offense, averaging more than 453 yards per game. Quarterback Joe Milton III passed for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season and accounted for six scores in the Vols' 48-24 win over Vanderbilt in his last outing.

Running back Jaylen Wright, who finished among the SEC's rushing leaders, averaged 7.4 yards per carry and totaled 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries. He was Tennessee's first 1,000 yard rusher in eight years.

THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Tennessee football 2023 season recap

Defensively, Tennessee sputtered down the stretch after a strong start to the season, allowing nearly 350 yards of offense and 234 passing yards per game as it dealt with injuries at linebacker and in the secondary. Up front, the Vols were more consistent, holding teams to just 113.8 rushing yards per game.

EDGE rushers Tyler Baron and James Pearce Jr. combined for 14.5 sacks.

It is unclear which players will remain or opt out of the bowl game, though Tennessee has a number of seniors who have the option to return for another year of eligibility due to COVID.