Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee continues its road trip at a place it hasn't had much success historically.
The Vols, who play a struggling Arkansas team at Bud Walton Arena late Wednesday night, haven't won in Fayetteville since the 2006-07 season but they should be plenty motivated this time around.
Tennessee's SEC regular season title prospects were dealt another surprising blow last Saturday in College Station as Texas A&M jumped out to a big lead and never trailed in its 85-69 thumping of the Vols.
Tennessee is still in the race for a potential conference championship, but its margin for error is razor thin after losing two of its last four league games, including a home loss to South Carolina two weeks ago.
In between, the Vols knocked off Kentucky in emphatic fashion at Rupp Arena and rode a strong shooting first half to down LSU one week ago.
Where Tennessee will need to improve is on the boards, where it was beaten in its last two outings, as well making the most of its opportunities at the free throw line.
Arkansas is just one game above .500 and have won just three league games but are coming off of a 78-75 win over Georgia, its second win the last three games.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 9 Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Arkansas (12-11, 3-7)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 9 p.m. ET
Where: Bud Walton Arena | Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 80, Arkansas 69
Series: Tennessee leads, 25-22
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
11.3
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.3
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.6
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.0
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.3
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
El Ellis
|
Guard
|
6.0
|
Tramon Mark
|
Guard
|
17.6
|
Layden Blocker
|
Guard
|
4.1
|
Jeremiah Davenport
|
Guard
|
4.7
|
Chandler Lawson
|
Forward
|
4.4
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 79.5, Arkansas 76.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 44.9%, Arkansas 44.8%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 34.2%, Arkansas 32.1%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.0, Arkansas 11.4
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 38.9, Arkansas 35.6
BLOCKS:
Arkansas 6.5, Tennessee 4.8
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.0, Arkansas 5.7
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee has been out-rebounded by an average of 41.5 to 30.5 and have given up 35 second chance points in its last two games. The Vols are still among the top rebounding teams in the SEC, averaging 38.9 per game, but forward Jonas Aidoo, who has turned in six double-doubles this season, averaged 5.0 vs. LSU and Texas A&M.
-- Tennessee ranks sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 92.7 points per opponents 100 possessions according to KenPom. That number dipped slightly after Texas A&M shot well above its season three-point average in its last game. Arkansas ranks 10th in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage at 32.1%.
-- Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht scored 16-plus points for the ninth-straight game against Texas A&M, finishing with a team-high 22 points. He is averaging 26.4 in SEC play (10 games) and one of just two Division I players to average 25 or more points, joining Denver's Tommy Bruner.
-- Tennessee has been dominant vs. Arkansas in the last eight games, holding a 6-2 record dating back to the 2017-18 season. The Vols, who beat the Razorbacks, 75-57 in Knoxville in the last meeting between the two teams, are looking to extend their win streak against Arkansas to three games for just the fourth time in program history.
-- Arkansas, which finished 22-14 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, entered the 2023-24 season ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press Top 25 and was picked to finish third in the SEC. Instead, the Razorbacks have lost seven of their last 10 games.
-- Arkansas guard Tramon Mark leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. He has finished in double-scoring figures in 12-straight games, including a 13-point outing on 50% field goal shooting in the Razorbacks' win over Georgia last week.
