Tennessee continues its road trip at a place it hasn't had much success historically.

The Vols, who play a struggling Arkansas team at Bud Walton Arena late Wednesday night, haven't won in Fayetteville since the 2006-07 season but they should be plenty motivated this time around.

Tennessee's SEC regular season title prospects were dealt another surprising blow last Saturday in College Station as Texas A&M jumped out to a big lead and never trailed in its 85-69 thumping of the Vols.

Tennessee is still in the race for a potential conference championship, but its margin for error is razor thin after losing two of its last four league games, including a home loss to South Carolina two weeks ago.

In between, the Vols knocked off Kentucky in emphatic fashion at Rupp Arena and rode a strong shooting first half to down LSU one week ago.

Where Tennessee will need to improve is on the boards, where it was beaten in its last two outings, as well making the most of its opportunities at the free throw line.

Arkansas is just one game above .500 and have won just three league games but are coming off of a 78-75 win over Georgia, its second win the last three games.

Here is a closer look at the match up.