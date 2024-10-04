Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) (Photo by The Associated Press)

After a week off, Tennessee is back on the road for the second time against Arkansas on Saturday night. The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), 25-15 victors over Oklahoma in their last outing two weeks ago, will face a Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) team that is probably better than their record indicates. Arkansas held fourth quarter leads in its two losses--both to ranked teams in Oklahoma State and Texas A&M--before falling behind down the stretch and losing. Tennessee, meanwhile, hasn't struggled much at all through four games. The Vols' have been dominant defensively and explosive when they need to be on offense, ranking top 5 in most categories on both sides of the ball. Saturday at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium, Tennessee hasn't won since 2001, will be its last road test for the next month with four-straight home games coming up on the schedule. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) When: Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Reynolds-Razorback Stadium | Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter) Series: 20th meeting (Tennessee leads, 13-6) Line: Tennessee, -13.5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee has had plenty of success coming off of a bye week under Josh Heupel. The Vols are 3-0 in games played after an open date and have outscored opponents, 105-68 in those games and include wins over No. 18 Kentucky (2021), No. 25 LSU (2022) and Texas A&M (2023). -- Tennessee's stellar start to the 2024 season has it ranked in the top 5 of 11 statistical categories. The Vols are first in scoring offense (54.0), total defense (176.0), yards per play allowed (3.13), third down defense (17.0%) and first down defense (11.0%). -- Tennessee is one of just four FBS teams that have not trailed at any point this season. Texas, Indiana and Army are the others. The Vols haven't trailed in 24-straight quarters dating back to their game against Vanderbilt in November 2023. -- Arkansas will be back on its home turf for just the second time this season. The Razorbacks haven't beaten at top 5 team in Fayetteville since 1999 when they beat then-No. 3 Tennessee, 28-24.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 61-of-88 passing, 892 YDs, 7 TD, 2 INT, 75.4 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 69 CAR, 449 YDs, 10 TD, 6.5 AVG Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR Stats: 7 REC, 242 YDs, 3 TD, 34.6 AVG Tyre West, DL Stats: 9 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF ARKANSAS Taylen Green, QB Stats: 88-of-162 passing, 1,236 YDs, 5 TD, 5 INT, 63.1 QBR Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB Stats: 79 CAR, 509 YDs, 9 TD, 6.4 AVG Andrew Armstrong, WR Stats: 29 REC, 420 YDs, 14.5 AVG Landon Jackson, DL Stats: 19 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

BY THE NUMBERS

TOTAL OFFENSE Tennessee: 565.8 (yards per game) Arkansas: 495.0 RUSHING Tennessee: 290.0 Arkansas: 212.0 PASSING Tennessee: 275.8 Arkansas: 283.0 TOTAL DEFENSE Tennessee: 176.0 Arkansas: 319.4 RUN DEFENSE

Tennessee: 50.8 Arkansas: 93.0 PASS DEFENSE Tennessee: 125.3 Arkansas: 226.4

STORYLINES