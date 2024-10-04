Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Game information, notes, storylines

After a week off, Tennessee is back on the road for the second time against Arkansas on Saturday night.
The No. 4 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), 25-15 victors over Oklahoma in their last outing two weeks ago, will face a Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) team that is probably better than their record indicates.
Arkansas held fourth quarter leads in its two losses--both to ranked teams in Oklahoma State and Texas A&M--before falling behind down the stretch and losing.
Tennessee, meanwhile, hasn't struggled much at all through four games. The Vols' have been dominant defensively and explosive when they need to be on offense, ranking top 5 in most categories on both sides of the ball.
Saturday at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium, Tennessee hasn't won since 2001, will be its last road test for the next month with four-straight home games coming up on the schedule.
Here is a closer look at the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas (3-2, 1-1)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Reynolds-Razorback Stadium | Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Series: 20th meeting (Tennessee leads, 13-6)
Line: Tennessee, -13.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee has had plenty of success coming off of a bye week under Josh Heupel. The Vols are 3-0 in games played after an open date and have outscored opponents, 105-68 in those games and include wins over No. 18 Kentucky (2021), No. 25 LSU (2022) and Texas A&M (2023).
-- Tennessee's stellar start to the 2024 season has it ranked in the top 5 of 11 statistical categories. The Vols are first in scoring offense (54.0), total defense (176.0), yards per play allowed (3.13), third down defense (17.0%) and first down defense (11.0%).
-- Tennessee is one of just four FBS teams that have not trailed at any point this season. Texas, Indiana and Army are the others. The Vols haven't trailed in 24-straight quarters dating back to their game against Vanderbilt in November 2023.
-- Arkansas will be back on its home turf for just the second time this season. The Razorbacks haven't beaten at top 5 team in Fayetteville since 1999 when they beat then-No. 3 Tennessee, 28-24.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 61-of-88 passing, 892 YDs, 7 TD, 2 INT, 75.4 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 69 CAR, 449 YDs, 10 TD, 6.5 AVG
Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR
Stats: 7 REC, 242 YDs, 3 TD, 34.6 AVG
Tyre West, DL
Stats: 9 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF
ARKANSAS
Taylen Green, QB
Stats: 88-of-162 passing, 1,236 YDs, 5 TD, 5 INT, 63.1 QBR
Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB
Stats: 79 CAR, 509 YDs, 9 TD, 6.4 AVG
Andrew Armstrong, WR
Stats: 29 REC, 420 YDs, 14.5 AVG
Landon Jackson, DL
Stats: 19 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee: 565.8 (yards per game)
Arkansas: 495.0
RUSHING
Tennessee: 290.0
Arkansas: 212.0
PASSING
Tennessee: 275.8
Arkansas: 283.0
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee: 176.0
Arkansas: 319.4
RUN DEFENSE
Tennessee: 50.8
Arkansas: 93.0
PASS DEFENSE
Tennessee: 125.3
Arkansas: 226.4
STORYLINES
No news is good news: Tennessee went into its game at Oklahoma without starting left tackle Lance Heard. Then starting right tackle John Campbell Jr. exited the first half and didn't return. The Vols' initial availability report Wednesday didn't list either player, a sign that the offensive line could be back to full strength at Arkansas.
Dominating defense: The headliner for Tennessee after its first four games has been its defense. The Vols have allowed just two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters and are holding teams to just 176.0 total yards of offense per game, including 50.8 rushing yards.
On a record-breaking pace: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is on pace to break at least one program record. Sampson, who has 449 yards on 69 carries, is second in the FBS with 10 touchdowns. He needs nine more scores to break the program record set by Gene McEver in 1929.
Coming up short: Tennessee and Arkansas may not be the most high profile game in college football on Saturday, but it easily could have been. The Razorbacks are a few plays away from being unbeaten and ranked themselves. Arkansas' two losses--an overtime defeat at Oklahoma State and against Texas A&M last week--are by 8 points or less.
