Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will be back on its home floor for the last time in more than a week on Sunday.

The No. 11 Vols (3-0), convincing winners in each of their first three games of the 2024-25 season, host Austin Peay (3-0) at Food City Center in their final tuneup before the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas against Virginia and one of No. 12 Baylor or No. 22 St. John’s next week.

Tennessee is averaging 83 points per game on 56% field goal shooting through three games, and have gotten the most production from its transfer additions.

Guard Chaz Lanier leads the team with 16.7 points, including a 19-point outing in the Vols’ 77-55 rout of Louisville on the road one week ago.

Forward Igor Milicic Jr. had his breakout game against Montana earlier this week, recording a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds to headline a 92-57 triumph.



As far as Tennessee’s top returners, Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack have been consistent, with Zeigler averaging 7.7 assistant in addition to 14.3 points and Mashack continuing to lock down shooters on the defensive end.

Though those factors play into the Vols being a heavy home favorite, the Governors can’t be overlooked.

Among Austin Peay’s three wins this season was a 68-66 road upset at Butler and guard LJ Thomas averages 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Here is a closer look at the Governors and the match up for Tennessee.