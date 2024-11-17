Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will be back on its home floor for the last time in more than a week on Sunday.
The No. 11 Vols (3-0), convincing winners in each of their first three games of the 2024-25 season, host Austin Peay (3-0) at Food City Center in their final tuneup before the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas against Virginia and one of No. 12 Baylor or No. 22 St. John’s next week.
Tennessee is averaging 83 points per game on 56% field goal shooting through three games, and have gotten the most production from its transfer additions.
Guard Chaz Lanier leads the team with 16.7 points, including a 19-point outing in the Vols’ 77-55 rout of Louisville on the road one week ago.
Forward Igor Milicic Jr. had his breakout game against Montana earlier this week, recording a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds to headline a 92-57 triumph.
As far as Tennessee’s top returners, Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack have been consistent, with Zeigler averaging 7.7 assistant in addition to 14.3 points and Mashack continuing to lock down shooters on the defensive end.
Though those factors play into the Vols being a heavy home favorite, the Governors can’t be overlooked.
Among Austin Peay’s three wins this season was a 68-66 road upset at Butler and guard LJ Thomas averages 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Here is a closer look at the Governors and the match up for Tennessee.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Austin Peay (3-0) vs. Tennessee (3-0)
When: Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network+ (Zack Nelson, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Burt Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: Tennessee leads, 9-1
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 81, Austin Peay 57
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 83.0, Austin Peay 76.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 56.0, Austin Peay 45.9
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 42.9, Austin Peay 38.2
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.3, Austin Peay 10.3
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 35.7, Austin Peay 33.7
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.0, Austin Pea 2.0
STEALS:
Austin Peay 8.7, Tennessee 7.7
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee has had some close stretches against its first three opponents, but the Vols have been largely dominant so far. Tennessee has led for 117 minutes, 21 seconds out of 120 minutes played this season and has trailed for just 13 total seconds.
-- Tennessee is looking to continue one impressive streak on Sunday. The Vols are 30-0 in non-conference games in Knoxville in the last five seasons. Tennessee is one of just three teams with that mark in the same span, joining Baylor and Texas Tech nationally.
-- Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler could potentially move up the program record book against Austin Peay. He needs just five more assists to move into fifth place all-time in career assists. Zeigler has 495 over four seasons and is averaging 7.7 per game this season.
-- Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier is nearing the 1,000 career point benchmark. At 979 points in five seasons, Lanier needs 21 points to get there. He has scored 19, 18 and 13 points in three different games this season and is averaging a team-high 16.7 points. Lanier spent the first four years of his career at North Florida.
-- Tennessee and Austin Peay will meet for the 11th time on Sunday. The Vols hold a 9-1 edge in the series that dates back to 1940. The two teams are playing each other for the first time since 2022. Tennessee's last three wins in the series have been by an average of more than 34 points.
-- Austin Peay finished 19-16 last season and were picked to finish second in the ASUN preseason poll by league coaches. Guard LJ Thomas played the previous two seasons at NC State and appeared in 11 games for the Wolfpack in 2023-24. Thomas leads the Governors in both scoring (19.7 PPG) and rebounding (6.7).
