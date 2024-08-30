in other news
WATCH: Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell, LVFL Cierra Burdick meet with the media
Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell and former Tennessee player, Olympian Cierra Burdick meet with the media.
Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Chattanooga
Taking a by-the-number look at the matchup between Tennessee and Chattanooga on Saturday.
Tennessee announces Danny White contract extension
Tennessee athletic director Danny White is now among the highest paid ADs in the country.
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 2, Montario Hardesty
Tennessee opens its 2024 season in two days.
4-star Tennessee EDGE commit Jayden Loftin tears ACL, out for senior year
One of Tennessee's pieces of its impressive 2025 class, Jayden Lofitn, is out for his senior season.
in other news
WATCH: Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell, LVFL Cierra Burdick meet with the media
Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell and former Tennessee player, Olympian Cierra Burdick meet with the media.
Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Chattanooga
Taking a by-the-number look at the matchup between Tennessee and Chattanooga on Saturday.
Tennessee announces Danny White contract extension
Tennessee athletic director Danny White is now among the highest paid ADs in the country.
The talk began before the final snap at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Tennessee's 35-0 drubbing of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day provided plenty of offseason momentum. The No. 15 Vols will see if it translates to the field in their season opener against Chattanooga on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Among the headliners of Tennessee's first game of a highly anticipated 2024 season is now full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava--the driving force behind the optimism after leaving an impression in his first start in the bowl game seven months ago.
After taking a step back a year ago, the Vols' tempo offense is expected to return to form under Iamaleava and wide receiving corps that includes returning leading receiver Squirrel White and a now healthy Bru McCoy. Transfer Chris Brazzell II is expected to add to the arsenal following an impressive spring and fall camp.
The run game, which carried Tennessee offensively in 2023, is now paced by Dylan Sampson after two years as a more than serviceable backup and will be running behind a veteran-laden offensive front that returns nearly all of its major contributors.
The same could be said for the Vols' defensive line, anchored on one end by preseason All-American edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and starters Omari Thomas and Omar Norman-Lott on the interior.
Once decimated by injuries, Tennessee is teeming with potential at linebacker with Keenan Pili back and Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander looking to build off of strong freshmen seasons.
Questions still remain in the Vols' new-look secondary, but experience late last season should benefit a number of players as well as a few transfer portal additions vying for starting roles.
All of that and more will be at the forefront of Tennessee's opener against a Mocs team expected to make a run at a conference title at the FCS level.
Here's everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
When: Saturday, Aug. 31 | 12:45 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analyst; Alyssa Lang, reporter)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 99.0%
Line: Tennessee, -38.5
Series History: 44th meeting (Tennessee leads, 39-2-2)
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee will debut its latest version of the smokey grey uniforms on Saturday. The Vols will wear their "Volunteer State" uniforms against Chattanooga, which were revealed last month. The helmets, jersey and pants include the state's tri-star logo with "Tennessee" featured across the chest plate of the jersey.
-- Tennessee is looking to continue its dominating season-opening win streak. The Vols are 95-26-6 all-time on the field and 6-0 under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee has out-scored opponents, 313-67 in wins over Bowling Green, Ball State and Virginia.
-- Tennessee and Chattanooga have played 43 times dating back to 1899. The Vols hold a commanding 39-2-2 edge in games played on the field, including a 45-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams in 2019, though it was later vacated by the NCAA. The Mocs two wins came in 1905 and 1958.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Chattanooga
-- Tennessee is 6-0 in games vs. in-state teams under Heupel, beating Vanderbilt (3-0), Austin Peay (1-0), Tennessee Tech (1-0) and UT Martin (1-0). Tennessee outscored those teams, 300-82, winning by 17 points or more.
-- Chattanooga finished 8-5 in head coach Rusty Wright's fifth season in 2023. The Mocs, which reached the second round of the FCS playoffs last season, are ranked inside the top 10 of both the FCS Coaches (8) and Stats Perform (9) polls and were picked to win the Southern Conference by league coaches.
-- Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus spent four seasons at UCLA before joining the Mocs as a grad transfer in 2023. He accounted for 2,672 passing yards and averaged more than 281 yards of total offense last season.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
2022 stats: 28-of-45 passing, 314 YDs, 2 TDs, 62.8 YPG
Dylan Sampson, RB
2022 stats: 106 carries, 604 YDs, 7 TDs, 5.3 YPC
Squirrel White, WR
2022 stats: 67 receptions, 803 YDs, 2 TDs, 12.0 YPC
James Pearce Jr. , DL
2022 stats: 28 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 16 QBH, 2 FF
THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing Tennessee's opener vs. Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA
Chase Artopoeus, QB
2022 stats: 187-of-298 passing, 2,672 YDs, 20 TDs, 242.9 YPG
Javin Whatley, WR
2022 stats: 55 receptions, 977 YDs, 9 TDs, 17.8 YPC
Marlon Taylor, DL
2022 stats: 30 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks
BY THE NUMBERS
14: The number of consecutive games that Tennessee fifth-year senior and four-year starting offensive lineman Cooper Mays has not allowed sack in.
23: The number of games that Tennessee has produced 200 yards or more rushing under Josh Heupel over the last three seasons.
10: The number of sacks Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. totaled during a breakout sophomore campaign last season.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football to 'turn loose' Cam Seldon in season opener
7: The number of key players that Tennessee returns from season-ending injuries a year ago, including wide receiver Bru McCoy and linebacker Keenan Pili.
67: The number of receptions that wide receiver Squirrel White recorded last season, tied for seventh most in a single season in program history.
2.88: The average number of plays per minute run by Tennessee's offense in the last three seasons. The Vols lead college football in that span.
STORYLINES
Nico Iamaleava takes over: Tennessee's highly touted redshirt freshman quarterback is now the Vols' unquestioned starter and has full control of the offense. He'll get a chance to put that control on display in week 1 after impressing in his first career start in the Citrus Bowl in January.
New-look STAR position: The STAR position seemed shored up heading into fall camp before projected starter Jourdan Thomas went down with a season-ending injury. The coaching staff has seemingly turned to Christian Harrison and freshman Boo Carter, who will both likely rotate at the position on Saturday.
Bru McCoy’s return: Saturday will mark the first game that Bru McCoy has played in in nearly a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury early last season. Coaches and teammates praised his approach to rehab in the offseason and will now get on the field to begin what is expected to be a productive season.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Run game reps: Tennessee's opener sets up as an opportunity for valuable reps for its running backs room. An injury to Cam Seldon last spring allowed DeSean Bishop and Khalifa Keith to get more run in the offense in camp. Dylan Sampson is the headliner of the group and with Seldon cleared for contact and freshman Peyton Lewis also back after an injury, the coaches may have the luxury to go deep in the room rack up real-game reps.
Flexing depth: Coaches raved about Tennessee's depth on both sides of the ball during fall camp and will have the chance to flex it against Chattanooga. The Vols are deep along the defensive line, particularly at LEO behind James Pearce Jr. while they can also rotate plenty at wide receiver on offense.
Healthy linebacking corps: No position was hit harder by injuries for Tennessee last season than at linebacker. BYU transfer Keenan Pili was supposed to be an experienced compliment to Aaron Beasley but went down with an injury in week 1 and missed the rest of the season. He's back to full health, along with Arion Carter who also missed the last five games after promising start to his freshman season.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––