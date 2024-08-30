The talk began before the final snap at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Tennessee's 35-0 drubbing of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day provided plenty of offseason momentum. The No. 15 Vols will see if it translates to the field in their season opener against Chattanooga on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Among the headliners of Tennessee's first game of a highly anticipated 2024 season is now full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava--the driving force behind the optimism after leaving an impression in his first start in the bowl game seven months ago.

After taking a step back a year ago, the Vols' tempo offense is expected to return to form under Iamaleava and wide receiving corps that includes returning leading receiver Squirrel White and a now healthy Bru McCoy. Transfer Chris Brazzell II is expected to add to the arsenal following an impressive spring and fall camp.

The run game, which carried Tennessee offensively in 2023, is now paced by Dylan Sampson after two years as a more than serviceable backup and will be running behind a veteran-laden offensive front that returns nearly all of its major contributors.

The same could be said for the Vols' defensive line, anchored on one end by preseason All-American edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and starters Omari Thomas and Omar Norman-Lott on the interior.

Once decimated by injuries, Tennessee is teeming with potential at linebacker with Keenan Pili back and Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander looking to build off of strong freshmen seasons.

Questions still remain in the Vols' new-look secondary, but experience late last season should benefit a number of players as well as a few transfer portal additions vying for starting roles.

All of that and more will be at the forefront of Tennessee's opener against a Mocs team expected to make a run at a conference title at the FCS level.

Here's everything you need to know about the match up.