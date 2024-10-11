Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) stiff arms Florida corner back Devin Moore (28) during Tennessee s football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It has been nearly a month since Tennessee played a game on its home turf. A lot has changed in that time, too. The Vols walked off of the field at Neyland Stadium 27 days ago looking assured for a College Football Playoff spot heading into a two-game SEC road stand. Now, Tennessee's margin for error has shrunk. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The No. 8 Vols, coming off of their first loss of the season at Arkansas last week, are looking to flip the script in their rivalry with Florida while trying to remain in the playoff conversation. The Tennessee offense has seemingly taken a step back since the second half of its game at Oklahoma three weeks ago. Outside of two third quarter drives in their 19-14 defeat against the Razorbacks, the Vols were plagued by penalties and an inconsistent passing game. Tennessee's vaunted defense, one of the most dominant in college football through the first four games, played well enough to win but gave up a few big plays that allowed Arkansas to take the lead late. The Vols, who enter Saturday with losses to Florida in 17 of the last 20 meetings in the series, are a two-touchdown favorite against a Gators team that has had plenty of its own struggles, though righted some of those wrongs in their last outing vs. Central Florida. Here is a closer look at the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, reporter) Series: 54th meeting all-time (Florida leads, 32-21) Line: Tennessee, -14.5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Despite its loss at Arkansas, Tennessee still ranks in the top 10 in 11 statistical categories, including No. 1 in third down defense, allowing just a 22.1% conversion rate, No. 2 in total defense, holding opponents to 227.6 total yards of offense per game and No. 2 in rushing defense, limiting teams to 68.0 rushing yards. -- Tennessee's loss to Arkansas snapped a six-game win streak that dated back to the Vols' 48-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Nov. 25, 2023 and included wins over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, Chattanooga, NC State, Kent State and Oklahoma. It also marked the first time under Josh Heupel that Tennessee was held scoreless in the first half. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks -- Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson ranks second nationally and first in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 12 through five games. He has scored a touchdown in five-straight games, including two third quarter touchdown runs in the Vols' loss to Arkansas last week. He is the third Tennessee running back to score double-digit touchdowns in the last three seasons. -- Tennessee beat Florida, 38-33 in the last meeting between the two teams in Knoxville in 2022. It ended a five-game losing skid for the Vols in the series. On Saturday, Tennessee will try and do something is hasn't done in 32 years: win back-to-back games against the Gators at Neyland Stadium for the first time since 1990 and 1992.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 78-of-117 passing, 1,050 YDs, 7 TD, 2 INT, 64.1 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 91 CAR, 587 YDs, 12 TD, 6.5 AVG Bru McCoy, WR Stats: 14 REC, 209 YDs, 14.9 AVG James Pearce Jr., DL Stats: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as Tennessee hosts Florida FLORIDA Graham Mertz, QB Stats: 61-of-79, 666 YDs, 5 TD, 2 INT, 72.3 QBR DJ Lagway, QB Stats: 38-of-55 passing, 667 YDs, 4 TD, 3 INT, 67.2 QBR Eugene Wilson III, WR Stats: 13 REC, 191 YDs, 1 TD, 14.7 AVG Tyreak Sapp, DL Stats: 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

NUMBERS EDGE

TOTAL OFFENSE Tennessee: 519.0 (yards per game) Florida: 411.2 RUSHING Tennessee: 266.8 Florida: 142.6 PASSING Florida: 268.6 Tennessee: 252.2 MORE FROM VOLREPORT: I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25 TOTAL DEFENSE Tennessee: 227.0 Florida: 395.0 RUN DEFENSE Tennessee: 68.0 Florida: 172.6 PASS DEFENSE Tennessee: 159.6 Florida: 222.4

