Tennessee enters its final three games in position for a double-digit win season, New Year's Day bowl placement and even the SEC Eastern Division, though it will need some outside help. Standing in the way of the No. 13 Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is a critical November clash with No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) with many of the same goals in place. Fresh off of a 59-3 drubbing of UConn last week, Tennessee is looking to carry over the offensive balance it has featured in its last three games while its defense tries to contain a Missouri offense that has exceeded expectations. The Tigers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the league, though it could potentially be down one important piece vs. the Vols. Here is a closer look at the matchup between the two teams tied for second place in the SEC East.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 13 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) at No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) When: Saturday, Nov. 11 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field | Columbia, Missouri TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, reporter) Line: Tennessee -1 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 60.7% Series: Tennessee leads, 6-5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee ended a two-game road skid with its 33-27 win at Kentucky two weeks ago and has the opportunity to get to .500 in true road games this season vs. Missouri. It will mark the Vols' final regular season road game before closing out with two-straight games at Neyland Stadium. -- Tennessee has won back-to-back games, reaching bowl eligibility for the third-straight season and the 7-win mark in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2003-04 seasons. -- Josh Heupel is returning to Missouri as Tennessee's head coach for the second time. Heupel previously served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. -- Missouri is coming off of a 31-20 loss at No. 1 Georgia last week. The Tigers led 13-10 in the second half before the Bulldogs outscored them 21-7 down the stretch. -- Tennessee and Missouri are meeting as a top 15 teams for the first time since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. The Vols jumped to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 while Missouri fell to No. 14.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 169-of-258 passing, 2,016 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 110 carries, 826 yards, 3 TDs, 7.5 AVG Squirrel White, WR Stats: 45 receptions, 556 yards, 2 TDs, 12.4 AVG Tyler Baron, DL Stats: 22 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FR MISSOURI: Brady Cook, QB Stats: 183-of-272 passing, 2,471 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 77.4 QBR Cody Schrader, RB Stats: 162 carries, 919 yards, 10 TDs, 5.7 AVG Luther Burden III, WR Stats: 64 receptions, 958 yards, 7 TDs, 15.0 AVG Ty'Ron Hopper, LB Stats: 53 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks

BY THE NUMBERS

62.5: The average number of points that Tennessee put up on Missouri in the last two meetings between the two teams. The Vols won 62-24 in 2021 and 66-24 last season. 227.8: The average number of yards that the Tennessee's run game has produced through nine games, which leads the SEC and is third nationally. 97.3: The average number of rush yards that the Tennessee defense has allowed this season. The Vols are first in the conference in that category and 13th in the FBS. CHECKERBOARD CHATTER: 919: The number of rush yards that Missouri running back Cody Schrader has produced this season. He leads the SEC in total rush yards. 97.4: The percentage of scoring conversions the Missouri offense has made in the red zone in nine games. It is the highest percentage among FBS teams. 284.9: The average number of passing yards that Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has accounted for per game. The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC in passing offense.

STORYLINES