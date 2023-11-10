Tennessee vs. Missouri: Game information, notes, storylines
Tennessee enters its final three games in position for a double-digit win season, New Year's Day bowl placement and even the SEC Eastern Division, though it will need some outside help.
Standing in the way of the No. 13 Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is a critical November clash with No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) with many of the same goals in place.
Fresh off of a 59-3 drubbing of UConn last week, Tennessee is looking to carry over the offensive balance it has featured in its last three games while its defense tries to contain a Missouri offense that has exceeded expectations.
The Tigers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the league, though it could potentially be down one important piece vs. the Vols.
Here is a closer look at the matchup between the two teams tied for second place in the SEC East.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 13 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) at No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2)
When: Saturday, Nov. 11 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field | Columbia, Missouri
TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, reporter)
Line: Tennessee -1
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 60.7%
Series: Tennessee leads, 6-5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee ended a two-game road skid with its 33-27 win at Kentucky two weeks ago and has the opportunity to get to .500 in true road games this season vs. Missouri. It will mark the Vols' final regular season road game before closing out with two-straight games at Neyland Stadium.
-- Tennessee has won back-to-back games, reaching bowl eligibility for the third-straight season and the 7-win mark in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2003-04 seasons.
-- Josh Heupel is returning to Missouri as Tennessee's head coach for the second time. Heupel previously served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2016 and 2017.
-- Missouri is coming off of a 31-20 loss at No. 1 Georgia last week. The Tigers led 13-10 in the second half before the Bulldogs outscored them 21-7 down the stretch.
-- Tennessee and Missouri are meeting as a top 15 teams for the first time since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. The Vols jumped to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 while Missouri fell to No. 14.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE:
Joe Milton III, QB
Stats: 169-of-258 passing, 2,016 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 QBR
Jaylen Wright, RB
Stats: 110 carries, 826 yards, 3 TDs, 7.5 AVG
Squirrel White, WR
Stats: 45 receptions, 556 yards, 2 TDs, 12.4 AVG
Tyler Baron, DL
Stats: 22 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FR
MISSOURI:
Brady Cook, QB
Stats: 183-of-272 passing, 2,471 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 77.4 QBR
Cody Schrader, RB
Stats: 162 carries, 919 yards, 10 TDs, 5.7 AVG
Luther Burden III, WR
Stats: 64 receptions, 958 yards, 7 TDs, 15.0 AVG
Ty'Ron Hopper, LB
Stats: 53 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
BY THE NUMBERS
62.5: The average number of points that Tennessee put up on Missouri in the last two meetings between the two teams. The Vols won 62-24 in 2021 and 66-24 last season.
227.8: The average number of yards that the Tennessee's run game has produced through nine games, which leads the SEC and is third nationally.
97.3: The average number of rush yards that the Tennessee defense has allowed this season. The Vols are first in the conference in that category and 13th in the FBS.
CHECKERBOARD CHATTER:
919: The number of rush yards that Missouri running back Cody Schrader has produced this season. He leads the SEC in total rush yards.
97.4: The percentage of scoring conversions the Missouri offense has made in the red zone in nine games. It is the highest percentage among FBS teams.
284.9: The average number of passing yards that Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has accounted for per game. The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC in passing offense.
STORYLINES
Line of scrimmage game: Tennessee and Missouri feature two of the best rushing offenses and rush defenses in college football. The Vols average nearly 228 yards per game with running back Jaylen Wright rushing for 100-plus yards in five games this season. On the other side of the ball, Tennessee boasts the SEC's best run defense, holding opponents to just 97.3 yards per game. Missouri ranks fifth in the conference in stopping the run at 114.3 yards per game.
Striking a balance: It took some time but Tennessee's offense has shown balance over its last three games. Since passing for 100 yards against Texas A&M, quarterback Joe Milton III has thrown for a combined 752 yards and five touchdowns. Part of that success has been more consistency from the Vols' receiving corps. Transfer Dont'e Thornton Jr. has been more of a factor in the game plan with Squirrel White showing more productivity.
Containing Brady Cook: Tennessee's pass rush was one of the most dominant in the country through the first half of the season but opposing teams aren't overlooking the Vols' defensive front as of late. They'll have to create havoc against Cook, who has a proven ability to make plays outside of the pocket and extend drives.
Luther Burden III status: Missouri's offense has a number of key pieces that Tennessee will have to account for every time they're on the field, but the status of one of its top players still still unknown. Luther Burden III is third in the conference in receiving with 958 yards and seven touchdowns. He came out of the Tigers' game against Georgia last week before returning but was limited in practice earlier this week according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Red zone opportunities: Red zone possessions will be a key factor for both teams. Missouri has scored on 37 of 38 attempts inside the 20 yard line this season, converting at a 97.4% clip. Tennessee will have to find ways to make the most of its own red zone trips. The Vols are currently scoring on 85.4% of possessions.
Critical Saturday in SEC: Tennessee and Missouri are one of two games of significance in the SEC on Saturday. Both teams are locked even for second place in the SEC East behind Georgia. The Bulldogs host No. 9 Ole Miss in Athens. If the Rebels are triumphant, it keeps the pathway to Atlanta open for the winner between the Vols and Tigers and makes Tennessee's showdown with Georgia in Knoxville next Saturday loom even larger.
