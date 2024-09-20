Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee's College Football Playoff resume could get a major early-season boost on Saturday night.

The No. 6 Vols (3-0), off to a commanding start in 2024, face their toughest test to date against No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) in Norman on a primetime stage. It is the SEC opener for the Sooners since joining the league and it marks the homecoming of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who led Oklahoma to its last national championship as a quarterback in 2000.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Storylines aside, Tennessee can further make its case for the newly expanded playoff with a victory. It will be the Vols' first true road game, but their schedule has few noticeable challenges left after playing Oklahoma outside of bouts with currently No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia in the next two months.

It also sets up as an opportunity for Tennessee's suffocating defense, which hasn't given up a touchdown in 16-straight quarters dating back to its bowl game in January. For quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who hasn't played in a full game because of the Vols' lopsided scoring advantaged in the last three games, it's a statement game against an Oklahoma defense that has impressed early.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.