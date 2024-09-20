Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, notes, storylines

in other news
I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma on College Football 25
I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma in the College Football 25 video game, here's what happened.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
Tennessee and Oklahoma will meet for the fifth time on Saturday night. Here's a look at the all-time series.
4-star OL priority Leo Delaney recaps first game day visit to Tennessee
2026 four-star priority lineman Leo Delaney takes in his first game day experience on Rocky Top.
The VolReport Show: Opponent preview for Tennessee football at Oklahoma
Ryan Sylvia talks with Jessee Crittenden of OUInsder to preview Tennessee-Oklahoma.
Injury report: Vols starting LT Lance Heard listed as questionable vs. OU
The full injury report for Tennessee football vs. Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Tennessee's College Football Playoff resume could get a major early-season boost on Saturday night.
The No. 6 Vols (3-0), off to a commanding start in 2024, face their toughest test to date against No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) in Norman on a primetime stage. It is the SEC opener for the Sooners since joining the league and it marks the homecoming of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who led Oklahoma to its last national championship as a quarterback in 2000.
Storylines aside, Tennessee can further make its case for the newly expanded playoff with a victory. It will be the Vols' first true road game, but their schedule has few noticeable challenges left after playing Oklahoma outside of bouts with currently No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia in the next two months.
It also sets up as an opportunity for Tennessee's suffocating defense, which hasn't given up a touchdown in 16-straight quarters dating back to its bowl game in January. For quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who hasn't played in a full game because of the Vols' lopsided scoring advantaged in the last three games, it's a statement game against an Oklahoma defense that has impressed early.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Norman, Oklahoma
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Series: Fifth meeting (Oklahoma leads, 3-1)
Line: Tennessee -7
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 71.3%
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee hasn't faced many challenges in its first three games. The Vols have outscored opponents 191-13 in their first three games with a +178 point differential that stands as the largest in SEC history through games and second in the FBS during the AP Poll era (1936).
-- Tennessee hasn't given up a touchdown from an opposing offense in four-straight games. The Vols are tied with Georgia for the longest streak nationally. The 16 quarters played without allowing a team to reach the end zone is tied for the third longest streak in program history. The longest streak is 18 quarters in five games between 1965-66.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: The Tennessee-Oklahoma connection that took down Miami in '86 Sugar Bowl
-- Oklahoma has won its last 10 games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium dating back to the 2022 season. The Sooners have played all three of their games there in 2024 with wins over Temple, Houston and Tulane. Oklahoma holds the top winning percentage in college football on its home turf over the last 25 seasons.
-- Oklahoma has leaned on its defense through its first three games. The Sooners have allowed just 11.3 points per game while limiting opponents to 77.7 rushing yards per game and 2.2 yards per rush. They rank top 25 in all three categories.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 48-of-67 passing, 698 YDs, 6 TD, 2 INT, 80.7 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 45 CAR, 357 YDs, 9 TD, 7.9 AVG
Chris Brazzell II, WR
Stats: 10 REC, 140 YDs, 1 TD, 14.0 AVG
Tyre West, DL
Stats: 6 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FF
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Injury report: Vols' starting LT Lance Heard listed as questionable vs. Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA
Jackson Arnold, QB
Stats: 54-of-86 passing, 484 YDs, 7 TD, 2 INT, 58.0 QBR
Deion Burkes, WR
Stats: 22 REC, 169 YDs, 3 TD, 7.7 AVG
Danny Stutsman, LB
Stats: 33 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 QBH
Billy Bowman Jr., DB
Stats: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU
BY THE NUMBERS
4: The number of consecutive games that Tennessee has posted at least 200 rushing yards, tying the longest streak since the final three games of 2021 and the 2022 season opener.
15.8: The third down conversion percentage for Tennessee's opponents through three games (6-of-38). That percentage ranks second in the FBS behind Miami (14.7%).
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma
5.5: The number of sacks that Oklahoma defensive linemen Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton have combined for in three games. The two have also totaled 7.5 TFLs in that span.
22: The number of receptions that Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks has this season. It is the most catches by a Sooners' wide receiver in the first three games in program history.
STORYLINES
Josh Heupel's return: Heupel was a national championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma in 2000 and then returned for a six-year stint as an assistant coach, including offensive coordinator. Saturday will mark his first return to Norman since being let go in 2014. Now, he's leading a Tennessee team firmly in the College Football Playoff picture.
First road test: Tennessee has looked the part through three games, but it's toughest test awaits at Oklahoma. Outside of a neutral site bout with NC State in week 2, the Vols haven't yet played a true road game, neither has quarterback Nico Iamaleava. A win would bolster Tennessee's postseason resume.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
Offense vs. defense: Tennessee is already one of the top offenses in college football just three games in. Paced by Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson, the Vols average an FBS-leading 63.7 points per game. Oklahoma, meanwhile has been one of the more dominant defenses, forcing 10 turnovers and holding teams to just 77.7 rushing yards per game.
Welcome to the SEC: Tennessee and Oklahoma's game has been circled on the calendar for awhile. The Sooners, along with Texas, announced their exit from the Big 12 and move to the SEC two years ago and officially joined in July. The Vols will serve as Oklahoma's first league game.
