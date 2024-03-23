CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tennessee and Texas will meet for the third time in the last three years on Saturday, but no previous match up will mean more.

Less than a year before they become SEC foes, the 2-seed Vols draw the 10-seed Longhorns in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with a Sweet 16 berth on the line at Spectrum Center

The two teams met previously in a home-and-home series as part of the now defunct Big 12-SEC Challenge, splitting games in Austin and Knoxville in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

It's a familiar match up with a plethora of memorable moments and storylines. Rick Barnes coached Texas for 17 years before he was fired and took over at Tennessee in 2015. Longhorns' current head coach Rodney Terry was an assistant under Barnes for 10 of those years.

This will undoubtedly be the biggest stage both teams have met on.

Tennessee, the SEC Champions of the 2023-24 season, are coming off of a complete dismantling of 15-seed Saint Peter's in the First Round after a 23-point outing from guard Dalton Knecht and stellar performances from guard Zakai Zeigler and forward Jonas Aidoo.

Texas, meanwhile, outlasted Colorado State in a low-scoring, defensive struggle to keep its season alive.

This Longhorns team is different than the one that Tennessee faced in 14 months ago. Two of Texas' projected starting guards played elsewhere last season, including leasing scorer Max Abmas.