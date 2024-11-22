Tennessee vs. UTEP: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee will likely play inside Neyland Stadium for the final time on Saturday.
The No. 11 Vols (8-2) host UTEP (2-8) on Senior Day, looking to stay in the College Football Playoff picture with two weeks left in the regular season and in need of some help nationally.
There were will a number of games on Saturday that will either help or hurt Tennessee's playoff chances after tumbling in the rankings following its second loss of the season at Georgia a week ago.
A win over a struggling Miners team won't likely be resume booster, but it wouldn't hurt the Vols, who are 40.5-point home favorites, to win big if games elsewhere in the SEC and college football go their way.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: UTEP (2-8) at No. 11 Tennessee (8-2)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 | 1 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+ (Lowell Galindo, play-by-play; Fozzy Whitaker, analyst; Marilyn Payne, reporter)
Series: Fourth meeting (Tennessee leads, 3-0)
Line: Tennessee, -40.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee will hold Senior Day on Saturday, sending off several players pregame in what could be their last game at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have won 13-straight non-conference games under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel.
-- Tennessee had one dominating streak snapped last week at Georgia. The Vols defense had held opponents under 20 points for 10 consecutive games dating back to their 35-0 thumping of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in January. The Bulldogs snapped that streak in Tennessee's 31-17 defeat.
-- Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 101 yards against Georgia last week, marking the sixth-straight game and the ninth time this season. Sampson has accounted for an SEC-leading 1,230 yards through 10 games and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
-- UTEP ranks eighth in the C-USA standings and are 2-8 overall. The Miners, who are returning to Knoxville for the first time since 2018 and the fourth time ever, snapped a six-game losing skid with a 30-21 win over FIU last month. UTEP beat Kennesaw State, 43-35 in its last outing.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 164-of-254 passing, 2,064 YDs, 11 TDs, 4 INT, 67.1 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 220 CAR, 1,230 YDs, 21 TDs, 5.6 AVG
James Pearce Jr.
Stats: 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF
UTEP
Skyler Locklear, QB
Stats: 126-of-188 passing, 1,356 YDs, 9 TDs, 5 INT, 27.6 QBR
Jevon Jackson, RB
Stats: 160 CAR, 650 YDs, 2 TDs, 4. 1 AVG
Kenny Odom, WR
Stats: 36 REC, 642 YDs, 7 TDs, 17.8 AVG
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee: 456.3 (yards per game)
UTEP: 332.1
RUSH OFFENSE
Tennessee: 226.8
UTEP: 124.7
PASS OFFENSE
Tennessee: 229.5
UTEP: 207.4
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee: 289.7 (yards allowed per game)
UTEP: 382.9
RUSH DEFENSE
Tennessee: 100.6
UTEP: 171.0
PASS DEFENSE
Tennessee: 189.1
UTEP: 211.9
STORYLINES
Playoff rankings: Tennessee's latest standing in the College Football Playoff rankings puts it in a tough spot with two weeks left in the regular season. The Vols are currently not included in the 12-team playoff bracket, but with a few two-loss teams ahead of them, the next couple of weeks will be important for Tennessee.
Familiar faces on UTEP sideline: Tennessee is playing UTEP for the first time in six years, but there should be some familiarity with this Miners team. First-year head coach Scotty Walden led Austin Peay against the Vols last season in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won that game, 30-13.
Sampson one score away from record: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson already holds the single-season rushing touchdown record, passing Gene McEver's record set in 1929. He's on the doorstep of overtaking another McEver record--total touchdowns in a single-season. He tied McEver with his 21st touchdown of the season against Georgia last week.
Time running out on offense: Tennessee has appeared close to an offensive breakthrough for the last month, going back to its fourth quarter comeback to beat Alabama in October. But after a scoreless second half at Georgia, the Vols are running out of opportunities to find a rhythm. UTEP is allowing more than 380 yards of offense per game. Could this be the jump-start Tennessee needs right before the postseason?
