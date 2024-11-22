Tennessee vs. UTEP: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) goes airborne after being tripped during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee will likely play inside Neyland Stadium for the final time on Saturday. The No. 11 Vols (8-2) host UTEP (2-8) on Senior Day, looking to stay in the College Football Playoff picture with two weeks left in the regular season and in need of some help nationally. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM There were will a number of games on Saturday that will either help or hurt Tennessee's playoff chances after tumbling in the rankings following its second loss of the season at Georgia a week ago. A win over a struggling Miners team won't likely be resume booster, but it wouldn't hurt the Vols, who are 40.5-point home favorites, to win big if games elsewhere in the SEC and college football go their way. Here is a closer look at the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: UTEP (2-8) at No. 11 Tennessee (8-2) When: Saturday, Nov. 23 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: SEC Network+ (Lowell Galindo, play-by-play; Fozzy Whitaker, analyst; Marilyn Payne, reporter) Series: Fourth meeting (Tennessee leads, 3-0) Line: Tennessee, -40.5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee will hold Senior Day on Saturday, sending off several players pregame in what could be their last game at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have won 13-straight non-conference games under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel. -- Tennessee had one dominating streak snapped last week at Georgia. The Vols defense had held opponents under 20 points for 10 consecutive games dating back to their 35-0 thumping of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in January. The Bulldogs snapped that streak in Tennessee's 31-17 defeat. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Numbers to know as Tennessee hosts UTEP -- Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 101 yards against Georgia last week, marking the sixth-straight game and the ninth time this season. Sampson has accounted for an SEC-leading 1,230 yards through 10 games and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. -- UTEP ranks eighth in the C-USA standings and are 2-8 overall. The Miners, who are returning to Knoxville for the first time since 2018 and the fourth time ever, snapped a six-game losing skid with a 30-21 win over FIU last month. UTEP beat Kennesaw State, 43-35 in its last outing.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 164-of-254 passing, 2,064 YDs, 11 TDs, 4 INT, 67.1 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 220 CAR, 1,230 YDs, 21 TDs, 5.6 AVG James Pearce Jr. Stats: 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF MORE FROM VOLREPORT: VolReport Staff Picks: No. 11 Tennessee vs. UTEP UTEP Skyler Locklear, QB Stats: 126-of-188 passing, 1,356 YDs, 9 TDs, 5 INT, 27.6 QBR Jevon Jackson, RB Stats: 160 CAR, 650 YDs, 2 TDs, 4. 1 AVG Kenny Odom, WR Stats: 36 REC, 642 YDs, 7 TDs, 17.8 AVG

BY THE NUMBERS

TOTAL OFFENSE Tennessee: 456.3 (yards per game) UTEP: 332.1 RUSH OFFENSE Tennessee: 226.8 UTEP: 124.7 PASS OFFENSE Tennessee: 229.5 UTEP: 207.4 MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What Tennessee fans should root for to help Vols make playoffs TOTAL DEFENSE Tennessee: 289.7 (yards allowed per game) UTEP: 382.9 RUSH DEFENSE Tennessee: 100.6 UTEP: 171.0 PASS DEFENSE Tennessee: 189.1 UTEP: 211.9

STORYLINES