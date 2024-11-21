Tennessee vs. Virginia: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee impressed in its first test against an ACC team two weeks ago. The Vols will face another on Thursday.
Eleventh-ranked Tennessee (4-0) opens the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas against Virginia (3-0), looking to build off of a dominating start, which included a 22-point road win at Louisville.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The Vols are coming off of a dominating performance, thumping Austin Peay, 103-68 on their home floor last Sunday with Igor Milicic Jr. leading the way for the second-straight game.
The 6-foot-10 forward, who began his career at Virginia and then Charlotte before transferring to Tennessee over the offseason, is averaging 14 points and more than six rebounds per game.
He is one of two transfers that have bolstered the Vols' roster through four games. Guard Chaz Lanier is third on the team in scoring and helped provide the offensive jolt the Tennessee coaching staff was hoping he would after the departure of Dalton Knecht from their Elite Eight a year ago.
The Vols' commanding start to their 2024-25 campaign hasn't only been carried by the newcomers. Reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler has been stellar on both ends of the floor, leading the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game while averaging 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Virginia, which is led by interim head coach Ron Sanchez after former head coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement after 15 seasons just weeks before the regular season started, is also off to an unbeaten start.
The Cavaliers' wins include Campbell, Coppin State and Villanova in a 70-60 decision in their most recent outing.
The winner between Tennessee and Virginia will play in the first place game against either No. 12 Baylor or No. 22 St. John's on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).
Here is a closer look at the match up between the Vols and Cavaliers.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Tennessee (4-0) vs. Virginia (3-0)
When: Thursday, Nov. 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET
Where: Baha Mar Convention Center | Nassau, Bahamas
TV: CBS Sports Network (Chris Sylvester, play-by-play; Kyle Macy, analyst; Sam Hyman, reporter)
Radio: Vol Network (John Wilkerson, play-by-play; Bert Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: 13th meeting all-time (Virginia leads, 8-5)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 70, Virginia 60
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Tennessee 88.0
Virginia 65.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Tennessee 58. 1
Virginia 49.0
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Virginia 44.6
Tennessee 41.6
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three thoughts as Tennessee prepares for trip to the Bahamas
ASSISTS
Tennessee 18.5
Virginia 15.0
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 37.5
Virginia 32.7
BLOCKS
Virginia 6.0
Tennessee 5.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee will play its share of ACC teams in non-conference play. The Vols played their first road game of the season at Louisville earlier this month and will play Syracuse at home and Miami in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City next month after they face Virginia.
-- Tennessee is .500 in multi-team events under Rick Barnes. The Vols are 10-10 since 2015 and 7-2 record in games played in the Bahamas. Tennessee last played in the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2022, beating No. 3 Kansas in the championship game.
-- Tennessee holds a 122-101 edge vs. current ACC teams all-time. The Vols have at least one win against 17 of 18 teams in the league. Barnes is 82-77 vs. ACC teams in his coaching career and 12-5 at Tennessee.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25
-- Tennessee leads college basketball in field goal shooting percentage with 58.1% through four games. The Vols have shot better than 53.0% in their last seven halves, including a 72.7% outing against Austin Peay in their last game.
-- Virginia is coming off of a 23-11 season in 2023-24. The Cavaliers, who won the national championship in 2019, reached the NCAA Tournament for the ninth-straight time. Virginia was tabbed fifth in the ACC preseason poll.
-- Virginia is led in scoring Isaac McKneely. The junior guard is averaging 16.0 points per game and has shot 64.7% from three-point range this season, along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. McKneely scored 23 points in Virginia's win over Villanova.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.