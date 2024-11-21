Tennessee vs. Virginia: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee impressed in its first test against an ACC team two weeks ago. The Vols will face another on Thursday.

Eleventh-ranked Tennessee (4-0) opens the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas against Virginia (3-0), looking to build off of a dominating start, which included a 22-point road win at Louisville.

The Vols are coming off of a dominating performance, thumping Austin Peay, 103-68 on their home floor last Sunday with Igor Milicic Jr. leading the way for the second-straight game.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who began his career at Virginia and then Charlotte before transferring to Tennessee over the offseason, is averaging 14 points and more than six rebounds per game.

He is one of two transfers that have bolstered the Vols' roster through four games. Guard Chaz Lanier is third on the team in scoring and helped provide the offensive jolt the Tennessee coaching staff was hoping he would after the departure of Dalton Knecht from their Elite Eight a year ago.

The Vols' commanding start to their 2024-25 campaign hasn't only been carried by the newcomers. Reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler has been stellar on both ends of the floor, leading the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game while averaging 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Virginia, which is led by interim head coach Ron Sanchez after former head coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement after 15 seasons just weeks before the regular season started, is also off to an unbeaten start.

The Cavaliers' wins include Campbell, Coppin State and Villanova in a 70-60 decision in their most recent outing.

The winner between Tennessee and Virginia will play in the first place game against either No. 12 Baylor or No. 22 St. John's on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).

Here is a closer look at the match up between the Vols and Cavaliers.