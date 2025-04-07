Three biggest moments one year into Kim Caldwell's Lady Vols tenure

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma have a lengthy chat before a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and UConn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A year ago, today, the Lady Vols hired their fourth coach in the era of NCAA women's basketball. The choice was Kim Caldwell, who at the time owned just one season of Division I experience at Marshall. A year later and Tennessee's bold choice of choosing Caldwell has already resulted in big moments. Here are the top three a year into her tenure. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

1) Lady Vols knock off eventual champion UConn

On Sunday afternoon, UConn took home the national title. During the regular season, the Lady Vols got the best of the eventual champions, though. In Knoxville, Tennessee bested the Huskies 80-76. This came behind a strong third quarter that proved to be enough of a cushion to hold onto a win. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Zee Spearman. The junior forward posted 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. She also contributed seven rebounds. Samara Spencer, Jewel Spear and Talaysia Cooper all also finished in double figures. For UConn, it was Sarah Strong's 18 points leading the way. This victory snapped a losing skid in the series. The Huskies had won four-straight games dating back to when the series was reinstated in 2020. Prior to that, Tennessee had won its last game of the series in 2007 before the hiatus.

2) Caldwell signs No. 2 class in the country in first year

Tennessee did a brilliant job of preparing for the future in year one. While Caldwell signed multiple transfers with additional eligibility past her first season, she also helped ink one of the best recruiting classes in the country. According to ESPNW, Caldwell's five incoming commits make up the No. 2 class in the cycle. This includes a trio of McDonald's All Americans in Mia Pauldo (No. 11 in the class), Deniya Prawl (No. 14) and Jaida Civil (No. 32). Joining the trio are Lauren Hurst (No. 42) and Mya Pauldo (No. 56). "From the time that these five young ladies came on their visits, it just felt right," Caldwell said on signing day. "It felt like they were supposed to play here. They got along with our staff, and they got along with our players really well." Caldwell has also done a good job of retaining Tennessee's roster. In the off-season after taking over the team, Karoline Striplin was the lone departing transfer. This off-season, Avery Strickland is the only player to enter to this point. This means key pieces such as Cooper and Kaniya Boyd are still on the roster as players she inherited when she took the job.

3) Tennessee upsets Ohio State, advances to Sweet 16