Tennessee will conclude three weeks of spring practices with its annual Orange and White Game inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, providing one final look at the team before summer workouts and fall camp begins in August. Though there isn't often much that can be gleaned from a spring game, there are a few storylines that will be worth looking out for. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM For the third-straight spring, there aren't any questions surrounding the quarterback position. Nico Iamaleava is the Vols' unquestioned leader there after impressing in his first career start in the Citrus Bowl back in January. Tennessee returns experience on its offensive line, at running back, linebacker and wide receiver, but injuries this spring has given a number of younger players an opportunity for more reps at those positions. A new-look secondary featuring returning underclassmen and transfer newcomers will also get their first game-like action as the Vols look to improve at the third level of the defense. Here are three storylines to look out for on Saturday.

Opportunity abounds for running backs

Tennessee's running backs room took a hit earlier this spring with the loss of Cam Seldon. Seldon, who was expected to be the No. 2 back behind starter Dylan Sampson, suffered a shoulder injury a few weeks ago and though he is expected to be back to full health by fall camp, he has been sidelined for the remainder of spring. Newly arrived freshman Peyton Lewis, a four-star prospect in the Vols' 2024 signing class, has also missed all of spring with an injury, leaving Tennessee with just three scholarship players in the room. Sampson is the leader of the room but his carries, as well as most of the first team offense will likely be limited to the first half or less which should give DeSean Bishop and Kahlifa Keith plenty of opportunities. Bishop had a strong spring last year in a similar situation, picking up more reps because of injuries before his own injury sidelined him all of last fall. He has continued to impress the coaching staff again stepping in for Seldon. Outside of Simpson, Keith is the only other running back currently available with real-game experience, though it was limited as a freshman last season.

New-look secondary in action

The secondary features some new faces and a plethora of players looking to make a name for themselves after getting playing time as freshmen last season. No other position group dealt with more attrition over the offseason than the secondary. Tennessee lost a total of nine players from the 2023 secondary with even of them entering the transfer portal in December, before the bowl game. The losses gave some of the freshmen an opportunity to see the field in a meaningful game, including Ricky Gibson III who made his first career start at corner. Gibson is expected to start at one of the two corner spots while returning junior Jourdan Thomas is competing for the start at STAR. Redshirt junior Andre Turrentine is in position to start at the other safety spot after making two starts there late last season. Tennessee added some experience and depth to the secondary in transfer corner Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and safety Jakobe Thomas (MTSU), both of which will be making their Neyland Stadium debuts since joining the team two months ago. Among the freshmen newcomers is four-star early enrollee Boo Carter, who has quickly made an impact. Coaches and teammates have raved about his coverage and play-making abilities and he is expected to work his way into early playing time.

Offensive line faces challenge in experienced defensive front