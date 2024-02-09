TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The award is annually given to the best player in college baseball. The watchlist heading into the 2024 season features 55 players across the country.

Three Tennessee baseball players have been named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list.

Beam is entering his junior season as the ace of the Vols’ pitching rotation. The starter posted a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances while earning a 9-4 record last year.

Moore is also preparing for his junior campaign as one of Tennessee’s starting middle infielders. In 2023, he hit for a .304 average and 17 home runs in 61 starts.

Amick will also be a junior but spent his first two seasons at Clemson. He hit for a .413 average as sophomore with the Tigers while mashing 13 home runs.

The trio contribute to the list of 15 SEC players who made the cut. Three players on the list is the most of any school in the conference.

The list will be updated as follows:

April 4: Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List announced

May 20: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

June 3: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 5: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

June 23: Golden Spikes Award winner announced