When Jeremy Pruitt was introduced as Tennessee's head coach on Dec. 7, new athletic director Phillip Fulmer was asked directly about the program’s financial commitment to football moving forward. The former Hall of Fame head coach had been on the job less than a week, but since Pruitt was coming from Alabama, where the investment of resources into football is the benchmark for every school in the country, it was a pertinent question. Is there a plan to expand Tennessee’s commitment to football? At the time, Fulmer admitted he wasn't clear on what all Alabama was doing, but the new AD acknowledged his program would do whatever it took to be competitive. “I have to get into it a bit more to know what Alabama has done,” he said “Whatever they have done has been very successful. We will commit to being competitive with the top of this league. I will leave it at that.” Nearly five months later, the first-time AD has certainly backed up those words. The school’s 2018 football salaries for new head coach Jeremy Pruitt, strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald and the 10 on-field assistants is over $10 million — easily a school record total in money allocated. Pruitt will make $3.8 million in 2018, which currently ranks fifth in the SEC behind only Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Dan Mullen and Gus Malzahn. Kirby Smart will jump Pruitt in the near future once his raise his announced. Tennessee’s strength coach and 10 on-field assistants are set to make more than $6 million this year. In 2017, former Vols coach Butch Jones made $4.1 million, while nine on-field assistants plus strength coach Rock Gullickson made $4.975 million. So in Pruitt’s first season, his on-field staff will make $1.025 million more than Jones’ final staff ($9.075 million) at Tennessee. Additionally, five of Pruitt's assistants are on 3-year contracts, while none of Jones' assistants ever had a deal with a 3-year term.

COMPARING TENNESSEE'S FOOTBALL INVESTMENT: 2017 vs. 2018 2017 2018 Total staff salaries: $9.075 million Total staff salaries: $10.095 million Total support staff salaries: $703,398* Total support staff salaries: $1.236 million* Average salary for on-field assistants/S&C coordinator: $497,500 Average salary for on-field assistants/S&C coordinator: $572,272 Number of 3-year contracts: 0 Number of 3-year contracts: 5

The Vols are definitely still playing catch-up to Alabama — the Tide’s nine on-field assistants, not including strength coach Scott Cochran, made over $6 million in 2017 — but their increase in support, on and off the field, is noticeable. One of the key components to the “Alabama model” is building a deep support staff. In 2016, CBSSports.com reported that the support staff salaries — including the entire recruiting office, video department, strength staff, training staff and equipment staff — for both Alabama and Clemson were over $3 million. Schools can have 10 on-field coaches, five strength and conditioning staffers and four graduate assistants, per NCAA rules, but support staffs are unlimited. As are their salaries. Alabama has taken full advantage of that liberty for years. Last May on a radio show, former Tennessee coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said the Tide’s was so big that “I was there three years, and I still didn't learn everybody's name in that building. There were so many people. There's somebody for everything. (Coach Saban) has a very large staff of a lot of people. Obviously, he's done that so he that he's got all areas covered and everybody for something.” Under Pruitt, the Vols are aggressively getting into that game now, too. Remember what Tennessee’s head coach said at his introductory press conference? “Let's get our hands out of our pockets. Let's roll our sleeves up. Let's get ready to get in the streets with everyone else in the SEC,” Pruitt said. “Let's not talk about it. Let's go do it.” They are. Already, Fulmer has given Pruitt the green light to follow the Alabama model, significantly upping its level of commitment with administrative and off-field support staffers. In Pruitt’s first season with the Vols, his quality control analysts and administrative salaries combine for $1.236 million, per an open records request by VolQuest.com. It’s an increase of nearly $533,000 compared to Jones’ final staff at Tennessee, which totaled $703,398 in 2017.

TENNESSEE'S MAIN 2018 SUPPORT STAFF NAME TITLE SALARY John Lilly Assistant to the Head Coach $140,000 Drew Hughes Player Personnel Director $190,000 Danny Stiff Assistant Player Personnel $50,000 Todd Watson Director of Operations $225,000 Kevin Simon Player Development $125,000 Joe Osovet Player Development $85,000 Patrick Abernathy Player Development $70,000 Bert Biffani Quality Control Analyst $40,000 Carter Blount Quality Control Analyst $40,000 Montario Hardesty Quality Control Analyst $65,000 Tino Sunseri Quality Control Analyst $85,000 Kevin O'Brien Quality Control Analyst $40,000 Ryan West Quality Control Analyst $41,200 Brandon Deaderick Quality Control Analyst $40,000 Vince Lewis Quality Control Analyst Volunteer