VolReport staff picks: No. 21 Tennessee vs. South Carolina
Tennessee (3-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) – which is coming off a win over UTSA last week – will look to keep rolling on Saturday as it hosts SEC opponent South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as 12-point favorites over the Gamecocks.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Gamecocks? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
To be honest, I'm still a bit stunned by what happened last season between Tennessee and South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols were on a row entering that matchup and ended up falling flat in a lopsided loss – one that ended their hopes of making the College Football Playoff. I feel that this game has turned into a fun rivalry, so to speak, and I know that Tennessee fans are wanting their team to get back at the Gamecocks on Saturday. With this contest happening under the lights on Rocky Top, I can't see Josh Heupel's team falling flat again.
Tennessee will get its revenge on South Carolina. Book it.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 42, South Carolina 34
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
Expect a lot of points, but also expect the Gamecocks to cover. Both secondaries have been suspect at times, while both offenses have the ability to be explosive. I think Joe Milton and the Vols build off last week’s performance with the help of the home crowd, but Spencer Rattler won’t go away easy. Tennessee holds on late.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 38
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
The players and coaches may say there’s no extra meaning to this game than any other, but the more than 100,000 fans in attendance say otherwise. In front of a ruckus environment, Tennessee should be able to do enough to win – but maybe not cover the surprisingly big spread.
Ryan's pick: Tennessee 38, South Carolina 30
DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER
I think both teams start out on a similar page in terms of taking what the other team is willing to give up – until they find their time to take the proper big shots. Defensively, both teams fly around and make plays and do a good job of bending but not breaking at times. Which quarterback find his rhythm first will be key as both Milton and Rattler do a great job, for the most part, of taking care of the football.
Home field advantage will play a part in this one and should heavily favor the Vols as it is a night game, so the crowd will be ready, and this is the team that essentially kept the Vols from making the playoff last season. In the end, I think the crowd does enough to alter the game with a few pre-snap penalties and/or timeouts.
All Heupel needs is a few extra possessions.
Dale's pick: Tennessee 42, South Carolina 38
