Tennessee (3-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) – which is coming off a win over UTSA last week – will look to keep rolling on Saturday as it hosts SEC opponent South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as 12-point favorites over the Gamecocks. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Gamecocks? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

To be honest, I'm still a bit stunned by what happened last season between Tennessee and South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols were on a row entering that matchup and ended up falling flat in a lopsided loss – one that ended their hopes of making the College Football Playoff. I feel that this game has turned into a fun rivalry, so to speak, and I know that Tennessee fans are wanting their team to get back at the Gamecocks on Saturday. With this contest happening under the lights on Rocky Top, I can't see Josh Heupel's team falling flat again. Tennessee will get its revenge on South Carolina. Book it. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 42, South Carolina 34

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

Expect a lot of points, but also expect the Gamecocks to cover. Both secondaries have been suspect at times, while both offenses have the ability to be explosive. I think Joe Milton and the Vols build off last week’s performance with the help of the home crowd, but Spencer Rattler won’t go away easy. Tennessee holds on late. Noah's pick: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 38



RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

The players and coaches may say there’s no extra meaning to this game than any other, but the more than 100,000 fans in attendance say otherwise. In front of a ruckus environment, Tennessee should be able to do enough to win – but maybe not cover the surprisingly big spread. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 38, South Carolina 30



DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER