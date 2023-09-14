Vols are 'a big interest' for 2025 four-star Dillon Alfred following visit
As Tennessee hosted Austin Peay, 2025 wide receiver Dillon Alfred made the trip to Knoxville to see the Vols on game day.
It did not disappoint.
"What stood out was how the atmosphere was on gameday," said Alfred. "It felt like home to me and a team I could be a part of. Nothing really surprised me because I already knew what was expected of a great football program."
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
While the offense was scaled back for Austin Peay, it still has the four-star receiver's attention.
Specifically, Tennessee's style of play appealed to Alfred.
"(The things that stand out about the offense) are how they push the ball down the field, the fast tempo and how they spread the ball around," said Alfred.
He sees his skillset as a perfect fit for the offense. He thinks this could help himself and the team.
"I feel myself fitting into their offense really perfectly and will be a good player for their offense," said Alfred. "I feel like my talent, in general, will help bring wins to the team."
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 three-star California OT Peter Langi talks Tennessee offer, new school
While on the visit, he was able to talk to multiple coaches, as well.
This included wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope and senior offensive analyst Max Thurmond.
"I spoke with Coach Pope and Coach Thurmond," said Alfred. "Coach Pope and I talked about my transfer to Saraland High School and how I am adjusting. We discussed keeping in touch as well as what's going on with the Vols."
Coming out of the visit, the four-star looks forward to strengthening his relationship with Pope. The wide receivers coach has already given him advice for on the field, as well.
"I like everything about Coach Pope," said Alfred. "He has taught me some things as a player that I can use. We keep in touch and he shows an interest in me. I am looking forward to growing our relationship."
The combination of the relationship with the coaches, explosive offense and trips to Knoxville has placed the Vols high on his list.
"Tennessee is a big interest for me," said Alfred.
Alfred transferred to Saraland High School, a 6A school in Alabama, that is ranked in the nation's top 30. This has been a seamless transition.
"Everything has been going great and the adjustment is going smoothly," said Alfred. "I like our offense's style. I am happy with my transfer to Saraland High School. We have a good program, team, and coaching staff."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––