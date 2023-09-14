As Tennessee hosted Austin Peay, 2025 wide receiver Dillon Alfred made the trip to Knoxville to see the Vols on game day. It did not disappoint. "What stood out was how the atmosphere was on gameday," said Alfred. "It felt like home to me and a team I could be a part of. Nothing really surprised me because I already knew what was expected of a great football program." TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

While the offense was scaled back for Austin Peay, it still has the four-star receiver's attention. Specifically, Tennessee's style of play appealed to Alfred. "(The things that stand out about the offense) are how they push the ball down the field, the fast tempo and how they spread the ball around," said Alfred. He sees his skillset as a perfect fit for the offense. He thinks this could help himself and the team. "I feel myself fitting into their offense really perfectly and will be a good player for their offense," said Alfred. "I feel like my talent, in general, will help bring wins to the team." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 three-star California OT Peter Langi talks Tennessee offer, new school While on the visit, he was able to talk to multiple coaches, as well. This included wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope and senior offensive analyst Max Thurmond. "I spoke with Coach Pope and Coach Thurmond," said Alfred. "Coach Pope and I talked about my transfer to Saraland High School and how I am adjusting. We discussed keeping in touch as well as what's going on with the Vols."

