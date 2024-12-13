Vols’ Dylan Sampson tabbed Walter Camp All-American

Sampson was tabbed to the Walter Camp All-America Team after a historic season that put him at or near the top of most program rushing and scoring records.

The Tennessee junior running back, who has had his name tied to nearly every offensive accolade since the Vols’ clinched their College Football Playoff bid, earned another on Friday.

Sampson was previously named First Team All-SEC and the Associated Press SEC Player of the Year this week.

Sampson had one of the most productive seasons from a Vols running back in school history. Among his broken records were most rushing touchdowns in a single season (22) and rushing yards in a single season (1,485).

Sampson is currently second all-time in career rushing scores with 35 over three seasons at Tennessee, trailing only Gene McEver, who rushed for 37 touchdowns between 1928-31.

In the SEC, Sampson leads the league in rushing and touchdowns and ranks No. 8 and No. 4, respectively in both categories. He rushed for 100 or more yards in 10 of 12 games.

The Vols (10-2) are the 9-seed in the upcoming playoff and will play at 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) in the first round.