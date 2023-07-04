Vols RHP Chase Dollander projected to be early pick in upcoming MLB Draft
With Tennessee's season wrapping up with an appearance in the Men's College World Series, many players are projected to be selected out of the program in the upcoming MLB Draft.
However, just one is considered a lock to be picked in the first round.
Sitting at No. 9 in the MLB Pipeline draft prospects ranking, Dollander is considered a fringe top-10 pick with the chance of falling a handful of selections. Highly regarded mock drafts in the country project him to be picked as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 12.
Here is where the collection of mock drafts say he will land.
|Outlet
|Pick
|
Baseball Prospect Journal
|
No. 7 - Reds
|
Future Stars Series
|
No. 7 - Reds
|
Sportsnaut
|
No. 9 - Rockies
|
MLB.com
|
No. 9 - Rockies
|
ESPN
|
No. 12 - Diamondbacks
Dollander is considered a high pick due to his pair of successful seasons as a Vol. In 2022, he posted a 2.39 ERA and 10-0 record. He allowed only a .175 opponent batting average while giving up seven home runs in 16 appearances and 14 starts.
In 2023, Dollander was less effective but still showed his potential. He earned a 4.75 ERA and 7-6 record during his junior campaign. This included a .243 opponent batting average and 14 home runs in 17 appearances that were all starts.
If these stats are enough to keep Dollander as a top-10 pick, he will be the highest selected player out of Tennessee since Nick Senzel was taken with the second overall pick in 2016. Pitcher Garrett Crochet landed just out of the top-10 while being picked with the No. 11 selection in the 2020 draft, as well.
Last year, two Vols were selected in the first round. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck both went in the opening round.
The event will begin Sunday July 9 and continue until July 11. Round 1 coverage will air on ESPN and MLB Network.
