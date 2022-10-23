News More News
Vols stay at No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

Tennessee defeated UT Martin, 65-24, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Tennessee defeated UT Martin, 65-24, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. (USA Today Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

Tennessee reached 7-0 in emphatic fashion on Saturday

The Vols defeated UT Martin in a mid-October break from SEC play, 65-24, at Neyland Stadium to remain unbeaten.

The win wasn't as flashy as Tennessee's victories over Florida, LSU and Alabama – and it wasn't enough to make a move in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday.

Tennessee stayed put at No. 3 in the poll behind Georgia (No. 1) and Ohio State (No. 2), but the Vols did receive 13 first-place votes.

In the USA TODAY Coaches poll, Tennessee did make a slight jump from No. 4 to No. 3.

The Vols' next opponent, Kentucky, also didn't budge after a bye week. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC) – who are coming off a win over Mississippi State – will be No. 19 when they come to Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

It will be Tennessee's fifth ranked matchup of the season.

